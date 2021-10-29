Looking for the ultimate off-grid property? This opportunity is fully-loaded with potential for you to improve, add-on, or keep as-is. 20 minutes south of Arizona City, AZ, this 3.5 acre property, with improvements, sits in a strategic corner of a remote, rural community in southern Pinal County. Surrounded by State land on the western and southern boundaries. Fully fenced, gated and locked entrances off Andromeda St and Antares Dr. This property is ideal for hunters, homesteaders, or anyone looking to escape the city for life in the country. Includes: 1,876 square foot double-wide modular building, formerly used as a school building; 1,100 gallon, 16' high gravity-fed water tank; 320 square foot conex shipping container; Septic tank; Fencing and gates. Improvements all sold as-is Flexible Suburban Ranch zoning. Shallow aquifer to drill a well or haul water from nearby privately managed cistern to your abundant onsite water tank. This area is prime recreation and hunting habitat. Abundant riding and exploring of the Ironwood Forest, Sawtooth Mountains, Silverbell Mountains, and Santa Rosa Mountains. Opportunities like this one don't come up often. Grab this one while it lasts. Seller is also a licensed Arizona real estate salesperson.
0 Bedroom Home in Eloy - $99,000
