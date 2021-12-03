 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
0 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $150,000

0 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $150,000

Location, Location, Location! Fantastic 1580sqft property at the center of 3 points main intersection Ajo and Sasabe Rd which provides great visibility for any business. Building has been used as a farmers market, tire shop, nursery (plants). It is zoned residential but can be used as a business with a conditional use permit. Ready to produce income or can be converted into a home if desired. Home has been recently re stuccoed and has updated windows.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News