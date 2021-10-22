 Skip to main content
0 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $2,000

Welcome to our clean and remodeled guest house studio near UofA!We offer contactless check-in.It's crafted to be comfortable, functional, and beautiful. Full kitchen. Your own washer and dryer. Skylights let in tons of natural light. Enjoy the full and open kitchen and quality amenities. Great central location. Perfect for short or long-term stays.This home is fully tiled and spectacularly clean. This home heats and cools quickly and quietly.Quiet neighborhood in cul-de sack close to the University of Arizona and downtown! Close to many restaurants and shopping!Off-street parking (not covered) and free on-street parking are both available.

