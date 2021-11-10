 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
0 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $32,000

0 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $32,000

Range Marketing $32,000-37,000. Central Tucson coop studio. First floor. Kitchen has been remodeled. Monthly fees cover: property taxes, water, sewer, trash, grounds, pests, roof, pool, parking and more! Cash only, no rentals. Close to shopping/restaurants/bus lines. Reid park a few blocks away has a golf course, dog park, zoo, walking path and more! Minutes from Downtown and University of Arizona.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News