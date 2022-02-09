 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
0 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $59,600

Charming Studio Unit in Desirable Echo Ridge II. Tastefully decorated to maximize space the unit features fresh paint, updated flooring throughout, a bonus room converted into a sleeping area, tons of closet space for storage, wrought iron door, and a northern exposure that gives a light airy feel. Enjoy stunning sunrises and sunsets from a solar heated swimming pool, 2 community gas bbq grills, and on site laundry facility. Low monthly fee covers property taxes, water, gas, trash, grounds and exterior building maintenance. Owner Occupied Only (No Rentals).

