0 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $65,000

Why pay rent, own a studio condo in central Tucson, close to everything, near Costco, Walmart, medical and restaurants. Seller will provide a new refrigerator and dishwasherwith full price offer. Close to shopping, restaurants, hospital & medical facilities. HOA dues include assigned parking, water & hot water, sewer, trash, termite control, exterior maintenance, ROOF, landscaping, and community pool. This pet friendly community has onsite laundry facilities with surveillance cameras, a recreation center and multiple outdoor barbecue grill

