0 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $695

This studio is spacious located on the 2nd story with a large balcony. The flooring in this home is absolutely beautiful, plus the high ceilings and brightness in here makes this home a rare find. Being a studio it may not seem like a lot, but it has so much to give. It's a must see and a must move in. The off street parking is convenient and being centrally located you'll be close to everything! The refrigerator is included and all your utilities are included up to $125 a month. This home can be rented for 12 months or longer.

