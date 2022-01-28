 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
0 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $74,900

Priced correctly - 2nd Floor Studio. This property has been a rental for many years and was grand fathered in as a rental. Property manager states rentals are no longer allowed and must be OWNER OCCUPIED. Appliances to be transferred, ''AS IS''. New HVAC 05/2020. 1.5 ton 14 seer Goodman straight cool split system with 5 kw heat strip. Listing Broker / Property Manager will give selling Broker / Buyer copy of all historical maintenance records after contract acceptance. Property has been leased for approximately 15 years. NO SPDS. Property Owner Christopher R. Hulvey, is son of Broker Dale L. Hulvey.

