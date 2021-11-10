 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
0 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $79,000

0 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $79,000

  • Updated

Shaded and Private ground floor unit. This unit is close to everything in the complex. Las Colinas offers close proximity to shopping and restaurants. Right off bus line too. Two pools and three laundry facilities. Mail close and most importantly super close to covered assigned parking. New HVAC system with warranty. New BLK appliances that look great. Tile in Entry way and kitchen and kitchen nook/dining area. Large Walk in closet, really large. Two newer fans. No hanging wires on hook Rare studio and on the ground floor. Private wrought iron patio. Must see will go quick.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News