Shaded and Private ground floor unit. This unit is close to everything in the complex. Las Colinas offers close proximity to shopping and restaurants. Right off bus line too. Two pools and three laundry facilities. Mail close and most importantly super close to covered assigned parking. New HVAC system with warranty. New BLK appliances that look great. Tile in Entry way and kitchen and kitchen nook/dining area. Large Walk in closet, really large. Two newer fans. No hanging wires on hook Rare studio and on the ground floor. Private wrought iron patio. Must see will go quick.
0 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $79,900
