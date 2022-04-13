 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

0 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $800

Tranquility & Serenity... Beautiful Casita/Guesthouse Bordering Saguaro National Park offers quality, privacy, views, convenience with this easy living home at the base of Sombrero Peak! This Large Studio w/abundant windows & high ceilings is light & airy! Small kitchenette, microwave and electric hot plate, small refrigerator, Built -in Closet wardrobe cabinet. Private Deck and small enclosed yard. Shared laundry in garage. Main house has a pool, not included in this rental. Utilities $100/month additional. Can be furnished or unfurnished! Nature is your neighbor Minutes from shopping! These rarely come available, so CALL TODAY!!

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Advocates: Students at risk as UA Global Campus’ problems mount

Advocates: Students at risk as UA Global Campus’ problems mount

For Star subscribers: A sudden lapse in the University of Arizona-affiliated online school's ability to collect G.I. Bill benefits is the latest strike against UA Global Campus, which is run by a company in financial trouble. And now, advocates want the U.S. Education Department to cut off the school's federal financial aid. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News