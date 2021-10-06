Great studio apartment, with wood looking floors throughout, granite counter tops in kitchen and bath, and nice enclosed patio. Upstairs unit, keeps you off the beaten path, and gives you a little more privacy. Huge closet with built-in shelves, and plenty of room. Kitchen has good-sized pantry, and glass top stove. Las Colinas is a great place to live, with 3 laundry facilities, (one just a short walk from your door) and two swimming pools! Centrally located to so much! Come see this place, and make it your home!! Perfect for 1st home, or students!
0 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $82,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
- 2 min to read
The shootout also left another Drug Enforcement Administration agent and a Tucson police officer wounded. One person is in custody.
- Updated
Oro Valley Police are currently investigating the death.
- Updated
Colbert's remarks about Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema came during a monologue discussing President Biden's $3.5 trillion bill that is facing criticism by the Tucson native.
- Updated
OPINION: "It’s time for me to move back to St. Louis, where I grew up and where my parents, brother and his family still live," writes Star Opinion editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen.
- Updated
The crash happened just after 7 a.m. a.m. Friday on I-10 near Tangerine Road
- Updated
The 40-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries at Banner University Medical Center.
- Updated
The city of Tucson's staffing shortage could impact services ranging from police, park maintenance to 911 assistance.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: County supervisors will replace Sen. Kirsten Engel with one of three candidates. Also, Rep. Randy Friese decides to step down; Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faces censure threat; Steve Bannon returning to Tucson; and more.
- Updated
A 19-year-old died after losing control of his vehicle and crashing head on into an SUV in midtown Tucson.
- Updated
Chris Straub, 64, of the Pima County Attorney’s Office, was with his wife at a resort near Sedona when he failed to return from an afternoon of fishing Tuesday.