Ground level studio completely renovated from top to bottom. AC, Flooring, paint, Kitchen, bathroom lighting fixtures all brand new. Move right in and enjoy this great community. Close to shopping, restaurants and bus stop.
0 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $85,000
