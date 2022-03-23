 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
0 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $98,000

Beautifully updated condominium with an Arizona Room! Don't miss out on this opportunity to have newly renovated flooring, spacious cabinetry, combination washer/dryer unit, and very large walk in closet!!! This studio condo has ground level access plus a parking space directly in front for ease of access. The views and the pools in this complex are spectacular, come check it out today!

