0 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $995

Transcend Time in this Ultra Spacious Modern Luxury Studio in the Heart of Downtown/4th~Located in the Charming Historic Coronado Hotel, this Ground Floor Fully Renovated Stunner Boasts Sleek Grey Vinyl Throughout, Large Walk In Closet, Bath/Shower, Natural Light with 3 windows~Mid Century Modern Lobby/Business Center.Laundry On Site. Flat rate $150 Includes ALL utilities.Best Location in Town! Directly Between 4th Ave and Downtown~Controlled Access Entry, On Site Management~Apply Online at www.flraz.com.First come, first serve.Equal Housing Opportunity. Fort Lowell Realty & Property Management.