010423-tuc-spt-sportsshorts

The parents of former Arizona baseball player Blake Paugh were involved in a car accident Friday evening in Scottsdale, resulting in the death of Paugh’s mother and leaving his father seriously injured.

Dawn Paugh, 58, and Tom Paugh, 60, were passengers in a rideshare vehicle that was struck by a driver suspected of DUI, KTAR.com reported.

Dawn Paugh was pronounced dead at the hospital. Tom Paugh and the driver of their vehicle, 56, suffered serious injuries, the news outlet reported.

Blake Paugh, a graduate of Chaparral High School, appeared in 114 games for the UA from 2018-22. The outfielder/DH batted .257 with 12 home runs and 50 RBIs in 241 at-bats. He hit four home runs in three games in the NCAA Tournament this past June.

COLLEGE SPORTS Proposed changes include larger tournament fields

Bigger brackets. Less bureaucracy. More benefits for athletes.

The NCAA Division I transformation committee concluded its work with a 22-page report released Tuesday that recommends a variety of changes to the top level of college sports, but only one likely to catch the attention of the average fan.

The committee is recommending allowing 25% of teams in sports sponsored by at least 200 schools to compete in championship events. That opens the door to possible expansion of the March Madness basketball tournaments from 68 to as many as 90 teams each.

Expansion of the basketball tournaments is not imminent. It might not even be likely in the near future. Even if adopted, the decision on whether to expand particular tournament fields will be made on a sport-by-sport basis.

The committee’s final report will be presented to the Division I Board of Directors for consideration ahead of next week’s NCAA convention in San Antonio.

The report also pushed for more sport-by-sport governance in Division I and enhanced expectations for DI schools to create a more uniform experience for athletes.

BASEBALL Report: Devers, Red Sox avoid arbitration

BOSTON — The Red Sox have agreed to a one-year contract with two-time All-Star Rafael Devers, avoiding salary arbitration.

The deal is for $17.5 million, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not disclose the terms of the contract.

The 26-year-old third baseman, who made $11.2 million last season, will be on Boston’s roster for at least one season in his final year of arbitration eligibility before he can hit the open free-agent market.

Boston will keep one of its key contributors from last season in house after All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, slugger J.D. Martinez and pitcher Nathan Eovaldi all departed in free agency.

The Red Sox’s biggest splash this offseason has been signing Japanese star Masataka Yoshida to a five-year, $90 million deal.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL Status of Georgia tight end uncertain for CFP title game

A big part of Georgia’s offense — big in every way — could be hampered in the national championship game against TCU.

Georgia’s two-tight end formation is uncertain due to an ankle injury suffered by Darnell Washington in Saturday night’s College Football Playoff semifinal win over Ohio State. That could mean changes for Stetson Bennett’s passing game when the top-ranked Bulldogs try to win a second consecutive title on Monday night in Inglewood, California, against the third-ranked Horned Frogs.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after the 42-41 win over Ohio State he didn’t know if Washington’s injury was a high-ankle sprain, which usually requires more recovery time.

Smart offered no more details about Washington’s injury on Tuesday, saying only that he hoped to have all his injured players available against TCU, which beat Michigan 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal.

Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee is heading to the NFL.

The 6-5, 305-pound third-year starter said Monday on social media he was entering the draft, saying it was a lifelong dream of his to play in the NFL.

It had been a difficult season for Bresee and his family. His 15-year-old sister, Ella, died of brain cancer in September, her fight leading many of his coaches, teammates and Tiger fans to wear “Ella Strong” T-shirts.

Later in the season, Bresee was treated for a kidney infection. In all, he missed four games and finished the season with 15 tackles and 3 1/2 sacks.