010823-tuc-spt-sportsshorts

HARTFORD, Conn. — UConn women’s basketball’s game against DePaul on Sunday has been postponed due to the team’s lack of available players.

The No. 5 Huskies are under the conference minimum of seven available scholarship student-athletes due to injuries.

In addition to Aaliyah Edwards suffering an ankle injury, the program announced that Ayanna Patterson was injured in Thursday’s game at Xavier. The nature of the injury was not disclosed.

Also currently out for the Huskies are Caroline Ducharme (concussion) and Azzi Fudd (right knee). Paige Bueckers (ACL tear) and Ice Brady (Patella tear) suffered season-ending injuries in the months leading up to the season.

UConn is also currently without head coach Geno Auriemma, who is feeling unwell and taking time away from the team to focus on his health.

A suburban Chicago college postponed two men’s basketball games after five players went to a hospital following a rigorous workout.

Concordia University Chicago in River Forest also has temporarily removed Coach Steve Kollar, school spokesman Eric Matanyi said.

The last player was released from a hospital Saturday, he said.

“The length of the stays varied from several hours to several days,” Matanyi told The Associated Press.

Athletic Director Pete Gnan sent a letter to parents Thursday, explaining what happened after a late December trip to California, where the team played two games. He said the team was put through a “particularly high-intensity, collegiate-level circuit training” on Dec. 31.

Five players were admitted to a hospital between Monday and Wednesday, Gnan said.

BASEBALL

Dodgers cut ties with recently reinstated RHP Trevor Bauer

The Los Angeles Dodgers are cutting ties with pitcher Trevor Bauer, whose unprecedented 324-game suspension over sexual-misconduct allegations was reduced two weeks ago, allowing him to resume his career with the start of the new season.

A person familiar with the situation said Friday the right-hander, 31, was designated for assignment, which means the Dodgers have seven days to pull off an unlikely trade or just release him. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the roster move.

If the 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner is released, Los Angeles would remain responsible for the more than $22.5 million remaining on Bauer’s contract.

“After careful consideration, we have decided that he will no longer be a part of our organization,” the Dodgers said in a statement posted on Twitter.

TENNIS

Djokovic advances to final of Adelaide International

In Adelaide, Australia, Novak Djokovic beat Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday to advance to the Adelaide International final despite sustaining a leg injury during the match.

In the seventh game of the first set, Djokovic caught his left foot when sliding for a ball and immediately began stretching out his hamstring. He took a medical timeout.

Djokovic will play Sebastian Korda in Sunday’s final.

In Aukland, New Zealand, top-seeded Coco Gauff advanced to the final of the ASB Classic by beating Danka Kovinic of Montenegro 6-0, 6-2 on Saturday.

The American has yet to drop a set at the Auckland hardcourt tournament and needed a little more than an hour to defeat seventh-seeded Kovinic to reach the fourth final of her career.

Venus Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open for an undisclosed injury she sustained while playing in Auckland this week.

A seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, Williams received a wild-card entry into the Australian Open last month to compete in what would have been her 22nd major at Melbourne Park.