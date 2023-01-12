011323-tuc-spt-sportsshorts

The Arizona football team picked up a second commit for its 2024 recruiting class Thursday, when four-star running back Jordan Washington pledged to the Wildcats.

Washington, a 5-foot-10-inch, 170-pound Long Beach, California, native, selected the UA over Oregon, Washington State, Colorado State, San Jose State and Fresno State. Arizona also has a commitment from 6-3, 190-pound Gilbert wide receiver Brandon Phelps.

As a junior at Jordan High School in 2022, Washington rushed for 1,388 yards and 17 touchdowns. Washington has 2,217 career yards at Jordan.

Arizona has added at least one running back in every recruiting class since hiring Jedd Fisch. Last season, the Wildcats added Jonah Coleman and Florida State transfer D.J. Williams. For ‘23, Arizona signed three-star Palmdale, California, running Brandon Johnson, who will participate in spring ball.

Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea received Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America Team honors on Thursday, adding to his list of accolades following a standout 2022 campaign.

Savaiinaea was also named a Pro Football Focus Freshman First Team selection and an All-Pac-12 honorable mention.

In his first season with the Wildcats, the 6-foot-5-inch, 335-pound American Samoa native — also known as “Big Jonah” — started all 12 games at right guard and helped Arizona finish as one of the top offenses in college football. The Wildcats ranked 21st in total offense at the end of the 2022 season. Savaiinaea’s 63.3 grading on PFF was the second-best on Arizona’s offensive line behind star left tackle Jordan Morgan.

Other Wildcats to earn FWAA Freshman All-America honors are offensive tackle Eben Britton (2006), punter Keenyn Crier (2007), wide receiver Nate Phillips (2013), defensive end Kylan Wilborn (2017) and linebacker Colin Schooler (2017).

AUTO RACING

Harvick says 2023 will be his last

In Charlotte, N.C., Kevin Harvick received the same answer nearly every time he asked another athlete how they decided to retire: Harvick would just know it was time.

The driver thrust onto the global stage when he was named Dale Earnhardt’s replacement just days after Earnhardt’s fatal 2001 crash will make this 23rd season his last in NASCAR. The 2014 Cup champion heads into his final year tied for ninth on NASCAR’s all-time wins list with 60 career victories, 13 consecutive playoff appearances, and he’s one of the final active drivers from the sport’s halcyon days.

“From talking to all the people I’ve talked to, it always came down to the same, ‘Oh, you’ll know, you’ll know it is time, you’ll know the right moment,’” Harvick said in an interview with The Associated Press ahead of his Thursday announcement.

“It’s great to be able to go out on your own terms and plan it how you want it to go, but the biggest thing that sticks out to me is my kids. Being home with them and seeing the impact that you have with them when you are home, being able to be part of that daily process and be that father figure, it’s just time.”

Harvick at the end of this season will turn his attention to Kevin Harvick Inc., his growing management business, the enjoyable time he’s spent in the television booth, some bucket list racing, and most important, his young racing family.