011823-tuc-spt-sportsshorts

The 2023 Pac-12 football schedule will be announced Wednesday.

The schedule will be released at 11 a.m. on Pac-12 Networks.

All of Arizona’s opponents are known for the ’23 season, but the order of the Wildcats’ conference games and other details have yet to be released.

John Canzano reported that Arizona will open Pac-12 play at Stanford on Sept. 23. He also said the Wildcats’ game at USC — the final league matchup between the two before the Trojans leave for the Big Ten — could be played on a Friday or Saturday.

Pending changes, Arizona’s first three games are home vs. NAU (Sept. 2), at Mississippi State (Sept. 9) and home vs. UTEP (Sept. 16).

UA MEN’S TENNIS

Ziverts named Pac-12 Player of the Week

Jonas Ziverts has been named Pac-12 Player of the Week for the third time in his career. The fifth-year captain earned the honor twice last season.

Ziverts defeated Leonardo Mileikowsky in straight sets, 6-0, 6-1, in No. 1 singles and won his doubles match alongside Herman Hoeyeraal in the Wildcats’ first home match against Bryant on Saturday.

Arizona is ranked No. 15 in the first of five ITA Coaches Polls, and the team has six players in the ITA Top 125, where Ziverts sits at No. 19.

The Wildcats are gearing up for the ITA Kickoff on Jan. 28-29 in Austin, Texas.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Wildcats sweep conference awards

Arizona swept the Pac-12 women’s swimming and diving awards.

Junior Julia Heimstead was named Pac-12 Swimmer of the Week after capturing two individual first-place finishes and two relay wins in Arizona’s victories over NAU and Washington State.

Grad student and Olympic silver medalist Delaney Schnell was named Diver of the Week.

Schnell earned wins in the 1-meter and 3-meter dives against NAU and WSU.

In the 3-meter, Schnell earned an NCAA qualifying score of 393.45, 15.6 points higher than her entry score (377.85) and 104.32 points higher than the runner-up (289.43). She also set a UA dual-meet record.

Schnell earned her second NCAA qualifying score via her first-place 1-meter finish (306.53).

MISCELLANEOUS

Excessive speed cited in death of Georgia player

Georgia football player Devin Willock was not wearing a seat belt when he was ejected from the vehicle in a weekend crash that killed him and a recruiting staff member, police said.

A police report released Tuesday listed excessive speed on a road with a 40-mph limit as one of the primary causes of the crash.

The wreck occurred at 2:45 a.m. Sunday in Athens, less than two miles from the university campus. A few hours earlier, the Bulldogs held a parade through town and a ceremony at Sanford Stadium honoring their second straight national championship.

Willock, 20, an offensive lineman for the Bulldogs, was seating in the back seat. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy, 24, died shortly after being taken to a hospital.

The men’s basketball game between Iowa and Northwestern scheduled for Wednesday in Iowa City, Iowa, will not be played due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program.

The two schools will work with the Big Ten to reschedule the game.

Iowa next plays at Ohio State on Saturday. Northwestern is scheduled to play Wisconsin at home Saturday.

President Joe Biden welcomed the Golden State Warriors and their families to the White House Tuesday afternoon to honor them for their 2022 NBA title.

As has become tradition with past visits — but had notably stopped under the previous president Donald Trump — Biden, the nation’s 46th president, received a No. 46 Warriors jersey with his name emblazoned on the back in a ceremony in the East Room.

“The Golden State Warriors are always welcomed in this White House,” Biden said before quipping, “Four NBA titles and six Finals in the last eight seasons. That ain’t bad, man.”

The Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf League is nearing a TV deal with The CW Network, according to multiple reports.

Though the Saudis poured billions of dollars into the breakaway golf league to lure star talent away from the PGA Tour, they couldn’t secure a television contract for the inaugural season.

But the CW partnership, which has not been officially announced, will run for multiple years, sources told Sports Illustrated.

LIV Golf is scheduled to play at The Gallery Golf Club in Tucson March 17-19.