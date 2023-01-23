012423-tuc-spt-sportsshorts

On second thought, Arte Moreno has decided not to sell the Angels.

On Monday, seven months after putting the team up for sale, Moreno announced he would retain ownership. Potential buyers had been reviewing team finances and visiting the stadium, and initial bids were due next month.

“During this process, it became clear that we have unfinished business and feel we can make a positive impact on the future of the team and the fan experience,” Moreno, 76, said in a statement. “This offseason we committed to a franchise-record player payroll and still want to accomplish our goal of bringing a World Series Championship back to our fans.”

In August, Moreno announced he had hired an investment bank, stopping short of unconditionally committing to a sale but saying the process should start. “Now is the time,” Moreno, who's originally from Tucson, said in a statement then.

It is not unheard-of for an owner to field bids, then decide not to sell because the bids had fallen short. In this case, with the Angels projected to sell for a record price for a Major League Baseball franchise — at least $2.5 billion — Moreno decided over the past week to simply call off the sale without taking any bids.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UA gets commitment from coveted '24 recruit

The Arizona Wildcats landed their first defensive commit for the 2024 recruiting class on Monday afternoon, when three-star Sacramento safety-linebacker hybrid Kingston Lopa pledged to the UA.

Lopa, a 6-4, 185-pound Grant Union High School product, selected Arizona over USC, Auburn, LSU, Oklahoma, Colorado, Washington and Arizona State, among others.

Lopa's commitment happened just after he recently visited the UA campus, which hosted several athletic events this past week, including the Arizona-UCLA basketball showdown at McKale Center on Saturday afternoon.

During his junior season at Grant, Lopa, a two-way starter, logged 29 total tackles and one interception. He also had 47 catches for 973 yards and 17 touchdowns as a wide receiver. Lopa finished the 2022 season with 1,169 all-purpose yards.

• Georgia football player Rodarius Jaiquan Thomas – aka Rara Thomas – was arrested Monday on charges of false imprisonment and battery/family violence.

Thomas was booked at 4:04 a.m. Monday by University of Georgia Police and released on bonds totaling $1,850 at 12:36 p.m., according to jail records. The false imprisonment charge is a felony, and the battery charge is a misdemeanor.

MISCELLANEOUS

UA women's golf team finishes 4th in spring opener

The UA women's golf team finished fourth in the six-team Superstition Challenge at Superstition Mountain Golf Course in Gold Canyon.

The Wildcats finished at 9 under par, three strokes behind UCLA.

Freshmen Maria Cabanillas and Julia Misemer each shot 3-under 69s for the UA, which plays its second event of the spring season Feb. 5-6.

• The Los Angeles Lakers acquired former lottery pick Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and a package of second-round draft picks.

Hachimura and the Wizards did not agree on a rookie extension before the season started, which prompted speculation that the Japanese power forward wouldn’t be in their long-term plans.

The 6-8 Hachimura figures to provide the Lakers with wing defense and 3-point shooting ability, two clear needs for a team fighting to stay afloat during Anthony Davis' latest lengthy injury absence.

Hachimura has appeared in 30 games for the Wizards this season, all off the bench, averaging 13.0 points on 49% shooting. He was the No. 9 pick in the 2019 draft out of Gonzaga.

• Hall of Fame football player Shannon Sharpe apologized after getting into a heated courtside conversation with Memphis Grizzlies players Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks and Morant’s father during a game against the Lakers.

The Fox Sports personality issued the apology during the “Undisputed” show with Skip Bayless.

“I’ve preached for the last 6½ years responsibility and accountability, and I take full responsibility for what transpired,” Sharpe said. “I’m never gonna say that wasn’t Shannon Sharpe, because that was me. That was just me getting out of character. And I’m sorry for all those that saw my actions and took offense to my actions.”