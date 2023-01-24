012523-tuc-spt-sportsshorts

Arizona Wildcats reserve guard Helena Pueyo was added to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year midseason watch list Tuesday.

Pueyo is the first Wildcat to make the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year watch list since Aari McDonald in 2020-21. McDonald was a two-time Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year at Arizona.

In her fourth season with the Wildcats, Pueyo is averaging a Pac-12-best 2.6 steals per game — 33rd nationally. Pueyo has recorded a steal in every game this season, including a season-high six against New Mexico. Pueyo is also averaging 6.5 points, 3.1 assists, 3.3 rebounds per game and has 15 total blocks this season.

No. 19 Arizona (15-4, 4-3 Pac-12) hosts Washington (10-8, 2-6)) at McKale Center at 7 p.m. Friday.

• Two of Arizona's 2023 signees, point guard Jada Williams and forward Breya Cunningham, were named to the McDonald's All-American roster Tuesday.

The Wildcats are one of five programs to have multiple players on the McDonald's All-American list. Cunningham and Williams join point guard Paris Clark and forwards Maya Nnaji and Cate Reese as McDonald's All-Americans to play for the Wildcats; Nnaji and Clark were in last year's game.

Both Williams and Cunningham are seniors at La Jolla Country Day School in San Diego, the hometown of Arizona coach Adia Barnes. Cunningham and Williams are both rated as ESPNW Top 100 players for 2023; Cunningham is No. 14, while Williams is No. 21.

The McDonald's All-American Games are set for March 28 at Toyota Center in Houston.

UA ATHLETICS

Arizona's Geist honored after record throw

Arizona thrower Jordan Geist was named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association National Athlete of the Week.

Geist broke his own indoor shot-put school record and placed in the top 10 in NCAA history with a winning throw of 21.48 meters at the Lumberjack Team Challenge last Friday in Flagstaff.

• For the second week in a row, Arizona diver Delaney Schnell earned Pac-12 Diver of the Week after taking home two first-place finishes against Stanford.

In the 3-meter, Schnell earned a first-place score of 320.48, beating her competitor by over 70 points. The 2020 Olympic silver medalist won the 1-meter by 74 points with a score of 320.48.

• The UA softball team is ranked 15th in the ESPN.com/USA Softball preseason Top 25 poll. Pac-12 rival UCLA is ranked second behind two-time defending national champion Oklahoma, which received all 25 first-place votes.

The Wildcats open the 2023 season against Long Beach State on Feb. 9 in the Candrea Classic at Hillenbrand Stadium.

MISCELLANEOUS

Shiffrin passes Vonn on all-time women's win list

Exhaustion. Relief. Satisfaction.

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin felt all that and more after winning a record 83rd World Cup race Tuesday in San Vigilio di Marebbe, Italy.

Shiffrin’s giant slalom victory broke a tie on the all-time women’s list with former American teammate Lindsey Vonn, who retired four years ago when injuries cut her career short.

“I don’t think there are words to explain all the feelings," Shiffrin said. "In the end of it, it’s like there’s too much excitement to feel. I don’t know if that makes sense. So it’s something you can't explain. So I just try to breathe a bit and enjoy it.”

Shiffrin now needs only three more wins to match Ingemar Stenmark’s overall record — between men and women — of 86 victories.

• The NBA All-Star Game is Feb. 19. And nobody will know the All-Star rosters until that night. Not even the players themselves.

The team captains — probably LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and either Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo or Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant — will make their picks in a live, televised segment shortly before the game begins in Salt Lake City.

• Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is being investigated by Major League Baseball following an allegation of domestic violence.

Olivia Finestead publicly revealed the allegations in an Instagram post Tuesday. Clevinger, a 32-year-old right-hander and a six-year major-league veteran, agreed to a $12 million, one-year contract as a free agent that was announced on Dec. 4.

Finestead said she is the mother of Clevinger's child and alleged he fathered two other children that were not hers. She posted a photo of marks on her body with accompanying words that alleged the injuries were “from when he threw an iPad at me pregnant" and “finally left when he strangled me.”