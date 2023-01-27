012823-tuc-spt-sportsshorts

Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt told reporters Friday that he is baffled over how $12.7 million of his money has gone missing from a local private investment firm that authorities are investigating as part of a massive fraud that began more than a decade ago.

Bolt also said he has fired his business manager, adding that it was not an amicable split.

When asked if he was “broke,” the retired star athlete laughed.

“I’m not broke, but it’s definitely put a damper on me,” he said. “It was for my future. Everybody knows I have three kids. I’m still looking out for my parents, and I still want to live very well.”

Bolt’s attorneys have said his account with Kingston-based Stocks and Securities Limited dwindled from nearly $12.8 million to $12,000. They had given the company until Friday to return the money or face civil and criminal action.

GOLF

McIlroy, Reed two

behind leaders in Dubai

Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed produced big first-round finishes at the Dubai Desert Classic in what could lead to an intriguing showdown as the competition heads to a Monday conclusion.

LIV Golf series players Richard Bland and Ian Poulter were tied atop the leaderboard at 8 under par when second-round play was suspended Friday because of fading light. It was the second straight day of disrupted play at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

McIlroy and Reed, another LIV golfer, were in the news after some pre-tournament friction between two of golf’s most high-profile players, and both completed their rounds at 6-under 66 in brief appearances on opposite ends of the course.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Miami fires OC Gattis after only one season

Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis came to Miami from Michigan in February 2022 as the reigning recipient of the Broyles Award that goes to the nation’s top assistant coach in college football.

On Friday morning, Miami coach Mario Cristobal announced in a one-sentence news release that Gattis “has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator.’’

The firing comes less than one year after he arrived and 11 days after it was announced that UM quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Frank Ponce was returning to Appalachian State as the offensive coordinator.

The Hurricanes finished 2022 ranked 96th of 131 FBS teams in rushing offense (128.1 yards a game), 60th in passing offense (239 yards a game), 86th in total offense (367.1), 87th in red-zone offense, 97th in scoring (23.6 points a game) and 109th in sacks allowed (three sacks allowed a game, 36 total).

At least four more Michigan State football players facing misdemeanor charges for a skirmish inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel will likely have their cases dismissed in exchange for community service and other conditions, lawyers said.

“It’s going to happen outside of court,” said Max Manoogian, an attorney for Angelo Grose. “There is going to be no criminal responsibility whatsoever. There are no admissions being made, no pleas being tendered.”

Scuffles broke out in the tunnel after Michigan defeated Michigan State 29-7 on Oct. 29. Video showed Michigan State players pushing, punching and kicking Michigan’s Ja’Den

McBurrows.

Seven players were charged, though only one, Khary Crump, faced a felony. That charge was dropped in early January in exchange for a guilty plea to a misdemeanor. His record will be scrubbed clean if he stays out of trouble while on probation.

SOCCER

Man City knocks Arsenal out of FA Cup

Manchester City issued a statement of intent by knocking out Arsenal 1-0 in the FA Cup.

Nathan Ake‘s 64th-minute goal settled the fourth-round match at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, and the result may yet reverberate through the rest of the season.

Arsenal leads City by five points at the top of the English Premier League, but its seven-game unbeaten run was ended by City, which has three straight wins in all competitions.

MLB

Braves extend manager Snitker through 2025

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker, coming off the team’s fifth consecutive NL East title, signed a contract extension that runs through the 2025 season.

Snitker, 67, guided the Braves to the 2021 World Series championship before the team won 101 games last season.

Jeff McNeil has agreed to a four-year, $50 million extension with the Mets, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The contract reportedly includes a fifth-year team option that could bring the deal to $63.75 million.

The 30-year-old slashed .326/.382/.454 with nine homers and 62 RBIs en route to his first-career NL batting title.