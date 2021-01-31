020121-news-coming
CITY STILL SPARKLES: Despite canceled shows, shops here can deliver your gem and mineral fix.
Republican's proposal would allow Arizona Legislature to overturn presidential election results even after they are formally certified by the governor and secretary of state and the electors are counted by Congress.
Participants reached speeds of 100 mph on county road east of Tucson International Airport, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.
The spread of locations could make it easier for seniors who face transportation issues to get vaccinated closer to home, Pima County says.
B Line served up a bistro-quality menu at diner prices to attract a decidedly younger clientele, including college students living in nearby student housing complexes.
The center opening in mid-March is run by Tucson nanny agency Trusting Connections and allows parents to schedule drop-in care for up to four hours when needed.
The Wilmot Energy Center will churn out clean energy even when the sun goes down, with a 30-megawatt battery system.
Almost three months after the state of Arizona legalized marijuana, dispensaries across the state are now selling to recreational customers. This guide discusses the different indicas, sativas and other products they're selling, as well as edibles, and how to partake legally and safely.
A red-tailed hawk is on the mend at the Tucson Wildlife Center after being rescued by a passing motorist.
This is indeed wildcat country, whether we're talking Arizona Wildcats or rare spotted cats roaming our mountain ranges.
Tucson police say the man shot and killed by police is linked to the shooting of a woman nearby.