020123-tuc-spt-sportsshorts

A Michigan State football player who swung his helmet at a Michigan player in a stadium tunnel expressed regret Tuesday and said he’s “just looking forward to wuppin’ some maize and blue” on the field.

Khary Crump, a defensive back who began his college career at Arizona, was sentenced to probation. He was one of seven Michigan State players charged in a skirmish that followed a loss at Michigan Stadium on Oct. 29.

Crump was the only Spartan facing a felony, but that charge was dismissed in an agreement to plead guilty to misdemeanors. His record will be scrubbed clean if he stays out of trouble while on probation.

“Unfortunately, an exchange of words (took place), I felt attacked, and unfortunately I did what I did,” Crump said of the tunnel altercation involving Michigan’s Gemon Green. “I’m not proud of that. I’m looking forward to moving forward.”

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by nine former University of Minnesota football players who were accused of sexual assault in 2016 in a case that roiled the school’s football program.

The lawsuit against the school claimed that the players faced emotional distress and financial damage after being falsely accused of being sex offenders. The players, who were identified in the lawsuit as John Does, sought unspecified damages for willful and malicious discrimination.

A woman alleged up to a dozen football players raped her or watched and cheered at an off-campus party in 2016. None of the players were ever charged.

The university found that 10 football players committed sexual misconduct. Five of them were expelled or suspended for violating student-conduct codes, and the others were cleared on appeal.

The Big 12 released its long-anticipated 14-team football schedule, which includes its four new members for 2023 along with Oklahoma and Texas before their eventual departures to the SEC.

Houston will be the first of the new teams to play a conference game, in Week 3 when the Cougars host former Southwest Conference rival and national champion runner-up TCU in the only league game Sept. 16. The other newcomers play their Big 12 openers the following week, when BYU is at Kansas, UCF goes to defending champion Kansas State, and Cincinnati hosts Oklahoma.

After playing a round-robin schedule as a 10-team league since 2011, the Big 12 will still have a nine-game conference schedule without divisions. But there will now be four league teams that each school will not play during the regular season.

NBA

Banchero, Mathurin to play in Rising Stars Game

Paolo Banchero‘s rookie season will include a trip to NBA All-Star weekend.

The Orlando Magic forward and No. 1 pick in last year’s draft was announced Tuesday as a participant in this year’s Rising Stars Game, to be held in Salt Lake City on Feb. 17, two nights before the All-Star Game.

Banchero — who leads all rookies with a 20.7 points-per-game average — may still be selected as an All-Star reserve. Those players will be revealed Thursday.

Other players picked for the Rising Stars Game include former Arizona standout Bennedict Mathurin, who’s averaging 17.9 points as a rookie for the Indiana Pacers.

BASEBALL

Ohtani inks endorsement deal with New Balance

Shohei Ohtani has changed teams. No, not that one.

The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way All-Star signed a long-term endorsement deal with New Balance, dumping Asics after an eight-year partnership.

The move comes two weeks before Ohtani is scheduled to report for spring training for his sixth — and possibly final — season with the Angels. The 2021 American League MVP and 2022 runner-up is set to become the most sought-after free agent next offseason.

Ohtani, 28, will make $30 million with the Angels this season before hitting free agency. For now, he’s only changing apparel sponsors.

TENNIS

Zverev won’t face discipline

German tennis player Alexander Zverev will not face disciplinary action after an investigation into domestic-abuse allegations against him found “insufficient evidence” to substantiate the claims, the men’s professional tour said.

The ATP had commissioned the investigation in October 2021 after Zverev’s former girlfriend, Olya Sharypova, accused the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up of abuse.