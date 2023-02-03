Churchill Downs never gave advance notice nor reached out to explain its two-year suspension, Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert said Friday in federal court, and reiterated that the penalty has caused irreparable harm to his business and reputation.

Baffert, who's from Tucson, has sued the historic track and is seeking a temporary injunction to stop his suspension following a failed drug test by the now-deceased Medina Spirit after the colt came in first in the 2021 Kentucky Derby.

The suspension for a series of failed tests by his horses runs through the end of the upcoming spring meet and could exclude Baffert from the Derby for a second consecutive spring.

Almost a year ago, Kentucky racing officials disqualified Medina Spirit and suspended Baffert for 90 days for those failed tests. Churchill Downs elevated Derby runner-up Mandaloun to winner.

“They’ve hurt my reputation,” Baffert said during nearly two hours of testimony in U.S. District Court in Louisville, Kentucky. “My horses should’ve made much more money. I didn’t run for 90 days, and I had to let people go.”

Churchill Downs wants the case dismissed, citing nine failed tests by Baffert-trained horses as justification for disciplining horse racing's most visible figure.

NBA

Irving requests trade from Nets

All-Star guard Kyrie Irving has asked the Brooklyn Nets for a trade, a person with knowledge of the details said.

The request comes less than a week before the trade deadline and possibly signals an end to his tenure with the franchise, either then or after this season ends.

Irving made the request after talks about a new contract did not go to his liking. It was first reported by ESPN and The Athletic.

Irving is eligible for a contract extension, but the Nets refused to give him one last summer. Irving’s agent and stepmother, Shetellia Irving, told Bleacher Report last week that she had reached out to the Nets regarding a new deal. Kyrie Irving — whose current deal with the Nets expires after this season — is eligible for a four-year contract worth as much as $200 million.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Alabama to hire Notre Dame's Rees as OC

Alabama is hiring Notre Dame assistant coach Tommy Rees to be its offensive coordinator, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

The South Bend Tribune was first to report that Rees was leaving his alma mater to join coach Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide.

Rees is replacing Bill O'Brien, who left to take the offensive coordinator position with the New England Patriots.

Rees, a former Notre Dame quarterback, has been an assistant there since 2017 and offensive coordinator since 2020.

Notre Dame’s offense has been solid statistically under Rees, ranking 45th (last season), 43rd (2021) and 39th (2020) nationally in yards per play.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Crimson Tide's Oats gets $30M extension

Alabama coach Nate Oats has agreed to a new six-year, $30 million contract amid the program's best regular season in decades.

Oats will average $5 million plus incentives over the contract running through the 2028-29 season under a deal approved Friday.

It makes him the fourth-highest paid basketball coach in the SEC and among the top 10 nationally, Athletic Director Greg Byrne said.

No. 4 (19-3, 9-0 SEC) has the team's highest ranking this deep into a season since 1976-77.

TENNIS

US takes 2-0 lead in Davis Cup qualifying

Australian Open semifinalist Tommy Paul and Mackenzie McDonald, who beat Rafael Nadal at Melbourne Park, gave the United States a 2-0 lead over host Uzbekistan in Davis Cup qualifying.

Paul beat Khumoyun Sultanov 6-1, 7-6 (6) after McDonald’s Davis Cup debut produced a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Sergey Fomin on an indoor hard court in Tashkent.

The best-of-five-match series finishes Saturday with one match in doubles followed by two in singles. The Americans can clinch a spot in the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals if Rajeev Ram and Austin Krajicek defeat Fomin and Sanjar Fayziev in doubles.

GOLF

Abraham Ancer of Mexico had a 4-under 66 on Friday and led by one shot over PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Cameron Young through two rounds of the Saudi International in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.

The Asian Tour event has a majority of Saudi-funded LIV Golf players, including Ancer. Young, who had a second straight 65, was among players who received a release from the PGA Tour to play.

Ancer was at 11-under 129.

British Open champion Cameron Smith, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau all missed the cut. Also missing the cut was Bubba Watson, who was playing for the first time since the PGA Championship last May.