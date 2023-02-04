The Arizona women’s tennis team won all three of its matches this weekend at home, besting Fresno State on Friday, 4-2, and both Florida Atlantic and Northern Arizona on Saturday, 4-0 and 4-1, respectively.

Against Fresno State, Kayla Wilkins, Reece Carter, Tanvi Narendran and Parker Fry all won in singles, while Midori Castillo-Meza, Wilkins and Carter were singles winners against FAU. The pairs of Belen Nevenhoven and Castillo-Meza as well as Wilkins and Carter were also victorious in doubles, helping secure the Wildcats’ win over the Owls.

Against NAU, Castillo-Meza, Salma Ziouti, Wilkins, Narendren and Fry each won their singles matches; the pairings of Castillo-Meza/Nevenhoven and Carter/Wilkins both won to bring the doubles point home for Arizona.

The Wildcats are now 6-1 this spring, with a trip to Oahu to face Hawaii Feb. 10 next on deck.

UA MEN’S TENNIS

No. 17 Arizona defeats Pepperdine, 6-1

The No. 17 Arizona men’s tennis team defeated Pepperdine 6-1 Friday, earning five of six singles points while also winning in doubles.

All six singles matches split sets, but Arizona’s Jay Friend, Jonas Ziverts, Colton Smith, Iñaki Cabrera-Bello and Gustaf Strom all secured victories. Zivertz was down 1-5 in the third set of his match with Pepperdine’s Tim Zeitvogel, but stormed back to win 6-4, 2-6, 7-5.

In doubles, Friend, stepping in for Herman Hoeyeraal while Hoeyeraal is back in his home country of Norway competing in the Davis Cup, joined Ziverts to defeat the 34th ranked doubles pair in the nation in Pepperdine’s Daniel De Jonge and Tim Zeitvogel, 6-2. Smith and Horwood finalized Arizona’s doubles point with a 6-4 win.

Arizona is now 4-1 on the season and next take the court Feb. 5 at noon against the University of San Diego at home.

GOLF

Strong wind suspends 3rd round at Pebble Beach

Strong wind has stopped play in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. That means a Monday finish with no amateurs.

Peter Malnati is atop the leaderboard at 12-under par. Keith Mitchell and Joseph Bramlett were two behind.

Mitchell faced the strongest wind on the worst part of Pebble Beach along the ocean. He made it through and then the horn sounded to stop play.

The culprit was Monterey Peninsula. Officials say two holes are so exposed that golf balls were blowing around on the green. Once play stops at one course, it has to stop on all three.

NHL

MVP Tkachuk lifts Atlantic to NHL All-Star Game win

Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk was right at home at the NHL All-Star Game. Again.

Detroit’s Dylan Larkin had a hat trick, Toronto’s Mitch Marner had three assists and the Atlantic Division topped the Central Division 7-5 in the All-Star Game final on Saturday.

Tkachuk was the MVP after a seven-point performance in two games for the Atlantic Division. Arizona’s Clayton Keller, Dallas’ Jason Robertson, Colorado teammates Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen all had goals for the Central in the final.

MLB

Ohtani set for WBC in Japan; Angels’ future uncertain

Shohei Ohtani‘s long-term future with the Los Angeles Angels is up in the air as he heads into the final season under contract. But the two-way superstar’s plans for the spring are all set.

Ohtani will make one start on the Cactus League mound this month for the Angels before he heads to Japan on March 1 for the World Baseball Classic, Halos general manager Perry Minasian says.

Ohtani will make $30 million this season with the Angels in his final year under team control. Minasian says the Angels want Ohtani to stay for the long term.