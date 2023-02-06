Phoenix Suns president and CEO Jason Rowley has decided to leave the team as the franchise moves forward with leadership changes, according to a person familiar with the details.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Rowley’s resignation was not shared outside of the organization.

The person said Rowley’s departure was “shared internally” within the Suns organization on Monday. ESPN first reported the news, saying employees were notified in an internal email from Suns interim governor Sam Garvin.

Rowley’s resignation comes in the midst of big changes in Phoenix. Mortgage executive Mat Ishbia is expected to be the team’s new majority owner in the near future if the NBA’s board of governors approves his plan to purchase the controlling stake of the Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury from embattled owner Robert Sarver.

The 43-year-old Ishbia agreed on Dec. 20 to the deal, one that put the total value of the Suns and Mercury at $4 billion.

Kyrie Irving is a member of the Dallas Mavericks with the trade from Brooklyn becoming official.

The mercurial guard who now will be paired with fellow All-Star Luka Doncic could make his Dallas debut Wednesday at the Los Angeles Clippers.

Doncic could be out against the Clippers with a heel injury. Whenever the All-Stars do get on the court together, Doncic and Irving instantly become one of the NBA’s top duos in a tightly packed Western Conference.

UA ATHLETICS

Gift to UA to provide aid to student-athletes

The UA athletic department received a gift from an anonymous alumni couple to launch and fund the “5980 Academic Fund” for scholarship and walk-on student-athletes for two years.

The fund provides supplemental academic awards to student-athletes up to the established maximum of $5,980 per year. All Arizona student-athletes are eligible so long as they maintain good academic performances, meet NCAA eligibility requirements and “embrace Arizona’s Wildcat Way core values,” according to a news release.

“On behalf of the Wildcat Family, I would like to thank these donors for their powerful generosity,” UA athletic director Dave Heeke said in the release. “This incredible gift will help elevate the student-athlete experience at Arizona.

The UA is seeking additional donor support as it continues funding the 5980 Academic Fund in future fiscal years.

UA WOMEN’S GOLF

Arizona climbs leaderboard on final day in Guadalajara

The Arizona women’s golf team’s last round at the Collegiate Invitational in Guadalajara, Mexico, was its best round.

The Wildcats shot a collective 1-under par to climb four spots in the final round of the two-day, three-round event. Arizona (33 over) finished sixth overall behind Baylor (8-over), Florida State (18 over), Georgia (20 over), Cal (30 over) and North Carolina State (32 over).

Senior Gile Bite Starkute finished 4-over to lead the way for the Wildcats individually and tie for seventh overall. Carolina Melgrati, who shot a 68 in the final round, and Julia Misemer tied for 18th overall at 9-over.

Arizona’s next action comes Sunday out west at the Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge in Palos Verdes, California.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Minnesota-Illinois game postponed (COVID)

Minnesota’s game at Illinois that was scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Gophers’ program.

The announcement was made Monday by Minnesota, which didn’t specify how many players would have been unable to play. The game at State Farm Center was rescheduled for Feb. 20.

The Gophers (7-15, 1-11) had only eight available scholarship players for their last game, an 81-46 loss to Maryland on Saturday.

Minnesota is next scheduled to host Iowa on Sunday. Illinois (16-7, 7-5) will host No. 24 Rutgers on Saturday.