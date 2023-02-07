Mat Ishbia said his first major project as owner of the Phoenix Suns will be to listen to employees and figure out what problems they’ve faced.

After that, he’ll start fixing.

The tenure of embattled Robert Sarver as owner of the NBA’s Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury officially ended Tuesday, when Ishbia — the chairman, president and chief executive of United Wholesale Mortgage, plus a member of Michigan State’s NCAA championship team in 2000 — took over. He will be governor, while his brother, Justin Ishbia, will be alternate governor.

Justin Ishbia will be the team's second-largest shareholder, behind his brother. They acquired more than 50% of the franchise, which includes all of what was Sarver's stake as well as some holdings of minority partners, and the sale valued the Suns and Mercury at $4 billion.

“I’m going to spend a lot of time listening and learning, then make the adjustments to make this not only one of the best organizations in the NBA but also one of the best places to work,” Mat Ishbia told The Associated Press. “That’s a huge part of my success here in Michigan, and it will be a big part of our success now in Phoenix. I don’t have enough information to know what exactly it’s been like, but I will dig in and roll up my sleeves and figure it out .”

Ishbia, 43, was announced as the owner-in-waiting of the Suns on Dec. 20, and the last hurdle before the purchase became official was cleared Monday night when it was revealed that the NBA’s board of governors approved him as the next owner. The transaction was completed Tuesday.

UA ATHLETICS

3 Wildcats earn Player of the Week nods

In addition to men's basketball standout Azuolas Tubelis, three Arizona athletes were named Pac-12 players of the week.

Sophomore Midori Castillo-Meza won the award in women's tennis. She went 5-0 (singles and doubles) last week, helping the Wildcats to wins against Fresno State, Florida Atlantic and NAU.

Both the men's and women's divers of the week were Wildcats.

On the men's side, senior Bjorn Markentin swept the diving events against No. 1 Arizona State.

In the 1-meter, Markentin earned a 380.70, almost 74 points higher than the runner-up and 80 over the NCAA men’s qualifying zone.

He also took first in the 3-meter with a score of 395.40, 47 points higher than the runner-up.

On the women's side, grad student Delaney Schnell won the award for the third time this season.

Schnell also completed a diving sweep against ASU. In the 1-meter, she posted a final score of 359.03, putting her 57 points above the runner-up.

Schnell also picked up a win in the 3-meter, finishing with a 359.55, 82 points higher than her closest competitor.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Miami hires Guidry as defensive coordinator

Less than 48 hours after losing its defensive coordinator, Miami coach Mario Cristobal hired a new one Tuesday, luring Lance Guidry from Tulane less than a month after he was hired there.

Guidry, 51, coordinated one of the best defenses in the nation at Marshall last season. He replaces Kevin Steele, who took the defensive coordinator job at Alabama after one season at Miami.

Cristobal continues to search for an offensive coordinator to replace Josh Gattis, who was fired.

• Chicago's Wrigley Field will host a college football game for the third time since 2010 when Iowa plays Northwestern next season.

Northwestern and the Chicago Cubs announced Tuesday that the Wildcats' home game would be played Nov. 4.

Northwestern played Illinois at Wrigley in 2010 in the MLB ballpark's first college football game since 1938, and the Wildcats hosted Purdue there in 2021.

MISCELLANEOUS

Guardians hire 1st female on-field coach in club history

Amanda Kamekona, a former star softball player at UCLA, has been hired as a minor-league hitting instructor for the Cleveland Guardians. She's the first female on-field coach in team history.

Kamekona will be based at the team's year-round complex in Goodyear, Arizona, where she'll work with the team's developmental players. The Guardians have an Arizona Rookie League team.

The 36-year-old's hiring continues a trend throughout Major League Baseball of teams adding female coaches to their staffs. The Guardians have had women coach mental skills but have never previously had a female instructor working with players on the field.

• Kyle Busch was detained at a Mexican airport late last month when a handgun and ammunition were discovered in his luggage, the NASCAR star acknowledged this week, apologizing for the incident and calling it “a mistake.”

Busch was sentenced this month to 3½ years in prison and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine for having a gun and ammunition, a punishment handed down by a judge in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, home to beach destinations Cancun and Tulum.

The federal Attorney General’s Office said the judge decided to allow a conditional punishment and let Busch leave Mexico after he paid a bond.