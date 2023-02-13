Quiet for more than seven months as their conference attempts to secure its future, the remaining Pac-12 presidents on Monday released a joint statement addressing the unresolved media negotiations:

“The 10 Pac-12 universities look forward to consummating successful media-rights deal(s) in the very near future. Based upon positive conversations with multiple potential media-rights partners over the past weeks, we remain highly confident in our future growth and success as a conference and united in our commitment to one another.”

The Pac-12 is seeking a media deal that would commence in the summer of 2024. ESPN and Amazon are involved in the negotiations, according to multiple industry sources, as is at least one other major media company.

The conference is also considering expansion, with SMU and San Diego State on the short list of candidates. (Commissioner George Kliavkoff visited SMU’s campus last week.)

Each of the 10 remaining presidents approved the statement; USC and UCLA, which are departing for the Big Ten in the summer of 2024, were not involved.

The public show of unity comes amid mounting criticism in the college sports media space over the lack of a media-rights agreement, with some reports speculating that the Pac-12 could fracture.

— Jon Wilner

AHL HOCKEY Roadrunners try to break new losing streak

The Tucson Roadrunners went into the recent AHL All-Star break having won six of nine games. Yet now, entering Tuesday’s matchup at division rival San Diego, Tucson is on a three-game skid

Facing the woebegone Gulls might just be the fix for those recent struggles. The Roadrunners, currently holding onto sixth place in the Pacific Division, take on the last-place Gulls at 8 p.m. at Pechanga Arena. Radio play-by-play is available locally on 1450-AM.

Tucson enters the matchup — to be followed Wednesday by another 8 p.m. faceoff at the Coachella Valley Firebirds — having been outscored 13-3 in its last three games. That includes 4-0 and 4-1 road losses to the Abbotsford Canucks this past weekend.

The Roadrunners are 3-1 against San Diego this season, and the Gulls come in having lost eight of their last 10 games.

Roadrunners leading scorer Michael Carcone enters the week with 23 goals — one shy of his own club record for goals in a season — and 63 points, which leads all AHL scorers.

— Brett Fera

MLB ‘Ghost runner’ now permanent in regular season

Starting extra innings with a runner on second base during the regular season was made a permanent rules change by Major League Baseball on Monday after three seasons of use during the coronavirus pandemic.

Known by some as the “Ghost Runner” and by others as the “Manfred Man” after baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, the rule was unanimously adopted by the sport’s 11-person competition committee.

Use of position players as pitchers also was tightened by the committee. They will be limited to extra innings, when a player’s team is losing by eight or more runs or is winning by 10 or more runs in the ninth inning. Last year, a position player could pitch only in extra innings or if his team was losing or winning by six or more runs.

There were 216 extra-inning games last year, down from 233 in 2021. The longest last year was Cleveland’s 7-6, 15-inning win over Minnesota in the second game of a doubleheader on Sept. 17. That was one inning shy of the longest in the three seasons of the rule, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 16-inning win at San Diego on Aug. 25, 2021.

Home teams went 113-103 in extra-inning games last year and are 262-263 in extra innings since the runner-on-second rule started in 2020, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Home teams were 312-294 in extra-inning games from 2017-19, Elias said.

Ted Lerner, the billionaire real estate developer whose family bought the Washington Nationals in 2006, has died, the team announced. He was 97.

A Nationals spokesperson said Lerner died Sunday of complications from pneumonia at his home in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

Lerner’s group purchased the Nationals from MLB in 2006 for $450 million after the team was moved to the U.S. capital from Montreal. He was managing principal owner until ceding that role to son Mark in 2018.

Under the Lerners’ ownership, the Nationals went from one of baseball’s worst teams in their first several seasons in Washington to World Series champions in 2019.

New York Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes will miss next month’s World Baseball Classic due to a strained right hamstring but hasn’t ruled out being ready for the start of the regular season.

Colorado left-hander Kyle Freeland replaced Cortes on the U.S. roster.