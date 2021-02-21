022221-news-book fest
Coming Sunday:
Your guide to the Tucson Festival of Books: 164 authors, 96 presentation — all virtual and free.
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
She founded the hospice in 1998 with partner Agnes Poore.
- Updated
The 18-year-old woman crashed into a culvert Sunday morning, police said.
- Updated
When Startup Tucson launched an effort to get professionals to relocate to the Old Pueblo, more than 600 applications poured in.
- Updated
The saga of Kronk, the missing husky who has roamed and rambled up and down and all around the San Francisco Peaks for going on 42 days, has at last ended.
- Updated
People with appointments scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19 will receive an email about canceled appointments. Additionally, two mobile vaccine projects planned for Saturday, Feb. 20 have been postponed.
- Updated
Three UA-led studies are trying to determine if "forever chemicals" known as PFAS compounds increase the risk of contracting COVID-19 or weaken vaccines' ability to protect against it.
- Updated
We go to restaurants to socialize, celebrate, commiserate and gather — except in the middle of a pandemic.
- Updated
So many new restaurant options in Tucson, AZ. El Charro has partnered with Barrio Bread for brunch restaurant Barrio Charro. There's Toast 101 from a singer on "The Voice," and a downtown spot called La Chingada.
- Updated
The man who suffered blunt force wounds was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified by police as Eric Wilson, 50.
- Updated
A man was fatally shot in a midtown home Monday night, officials said.