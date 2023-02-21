The 2023 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Men’s and Women’s Diving Championships are set for Wednesday-Saturday at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Washington.

Olympian Delaney Schnell of Arizona enters the Pac-12s with the highest regular-season finish in the women’s 1-meter (359.03) and 3-meter (359.55), along with a runner-up score in the women’s platform (320.48). She is looking to three-peat after becoming the first Arizona female diver to win consecutive conference titles in the 1-meter and platform.

On the men’s side, UA diver Bjorn Markentin was a runner-up at last year’s championship, taking second place in the 3-meter and third in the platform. He was named Pac-12 Men’s Diver of the Week earlier this month.

With a perfect 8-0 regular season and the most wins in Pac-12 history, the No. 3 Stanford women are looking to defend their 2022 Pac-12 team championship.

Pac-12 Networks and Pac-12.com will have daily coverage of the conference championships. The men’s team swimming event is next week.

UA FOOTBALL

Wildcats’ spring game set for April 15 at 3:30 p.m.

Arizona announced the start time of its April 15 spring football game.

The scrimmage is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. at Arizona Stadium.

Gates will open at 2:30. Stadium concessions will be available.

The Wildcats are scheduled to begin Jedd Fisch‘s third spring practice period on March 13.

UA GYMNASTICS

Wildcats’ Hargrove honored by Pac-12 coaches

UA senior Malia Hargrove received the Pac-12 Coaches’ Choice Gymnast of the Week award after recording three 9.9-plus, career-best scores on vault, beam, floor and in the all-around at Oregon State.

Hargrove posted a career-high 39.550 in the all-around to finish second. She scored a 9.975 on vault (second), a 9.925 on beam (tie for second) and a 9.925 on floor (third).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UNLV DL Keeler’s death being investigated

Authorities in Las Vegas are investigating the death of a 20-year-old UNLV football player from Chicago who was found unresponsive in bed in a studio apartment, officials said Tuesday.

The Clark County coroner said a cause and manner of Rebels defensive lineman Ryan Keeler‘s death were pending following his death on Monday. Medical examiner blood toxicology test results can take several weeks.

UNLV coach Barry Odom announced Keeler’s death on Monday, saying that since the 6-6, 275-pound defensive lineman arrived by transfer from Rutgers, he stood out to coaches as “an incredible person, student and teammate.”

Keeler played in seven games last season, and he made the Academic All-Mountain West Team with a 3.8 GPA.

NBA

Eighth-place Hawks fire Nate McMillan

The Atlanta Hawks fired coach Nate McMillan, who was unable to follow up on the success of leading the team to the 2021 Eastern Conference finals.

Atlanta GM Landry Fields announcing the firing. The Hawks are 29-30 and in eighth place in the East this season.

Assistant coach Joe Prunty will serve as interim coach. Prunty joined the Hawks in July 2021 as lead assistant.

The 58-year-old McMillan went 99-80 as Atlanta’s coach, including a 27-11 record as interim in the second half of the 2020-21 season. His success that season earned him the full-time position.

NHL

Avs’ Makar again enters concussion protocol

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is back in concussion protocol after taking contact to his head for a second time in under two weeks, another blow for the defending Stanley Cup champions and their reigning playoff MVP.

Coach Jared Bednar provided the update on Makar’s status, ruling out the 24-year-old Norris Trophy and Conn Smythe Trophy winner for at least the team’s next two games Friday and Saturday.

Makar was reinjured early in the third period Saturday in his first game back when St. Louis forward Alexey Toropchenko made contact with his head. Makar already missed Colorado’s game Sunday against Edmonton.

MLB

Former Mets pitching coach Regan sues team

Phil Regan sued the New York Mets and former general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, alleging age discrimination and wrongful termination when he was moved out as pitching coach after the 2019 season.

Regan, a former big-league pitcher who turns 86 in April, also claimed harassment and hostile work environment in a complaint filed Monday in New York Supreme Court in Queens.

“Phil came into an underperforming pitching staff and immediately righted the ship,” his lawyer, Matthew J. Blit, said in a statement Tuesday. “He helped lower the team ERA and brought the staff back to where it was supposed to be. Instead of rewarding him for his masterful performance, he was tossed aside because of his age.”