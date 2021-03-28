022821-news-tmc sponsored

“When you’re confronting something that could be an early stage of Alzheimer’s, of course there’s worry,” says Caselli. “Until that glorious day when we have a cure or something we can meaningfully do to prevent it from getting worse, the best we can do is to try to encourage people that their life is not yet over.”

“This is my new life,” says Burke. “I can’t change it, so I said: ‘You know what, I’m going to be good with it. I’m going to have a positive attitude, and if I forget things every once in a while, so what?’ You try to do better the next time and you just keep going.”

“To me, he is really the epitome of the encouragement that I try to give my patients of not giving up on life, continuing to live,” says Caselli. “From a number of health studies — in general, not limited to dementia or Alzheimer’s disease — people with positive attitudes tend to have better outcomes.”

For this paid feature, Tucson Medical Center chooses topics of stories produced by professional journalists at the Mayo Clinic.

