030221-spt-uabk rail

Wright is the seventh player in Pac-12 history to win at least six Player of the Week honors. OSU’s Gary Payton holds the record with nine Player of the Week awards, while Arizona’s Chris Mills and USC’s Harold Miner won it seven times. Arizona’s Sean Elliott, Stanford’s Adam Keefe and UCLA’s Don MacLean also won it six times.

Quiet COVID-19 days

Downtown Eugene took on a mellow flavor late Monday afternoon, with food trucks only open for lunch hours, a few people dining or drinking on tables outside businesses despite pleasant weather and the normally busy “Sizzle Pie” pizza joint with nobody inside the ropes to line up for take-out.

Even the Eugene branch of the famed Voodoo Doughnuts, where the offbeat inside atmosphere is part of the show, is now offering curbside service. And while a downtown tea house claimed to be opening soon, the normally thriving Original Pancake House — known to be one of Oregon’s recruiting tools — remained closed.

“Due to the most current mandates set forth by Governor Kate Brown and the OHA (Oregon Health Authority), we will be temporarily closed until further notice,” the pancake restaurant’s website said. “We cannot wait until we can reopen our doors and serve you! Stay strong and healthy!”