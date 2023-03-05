Texas Tech has suspended men’s basketball coach Mark Adams over “an inappropriate, unacceptable, and racially insensitive comment” he made to a player.

Athletic director Kirby Hocutt says he was made aware of the incident Friday. The school says Adams was encouraging a player to be more receptive to coaching in a meeting. Adams referred to a Bible verse that addresses slaves serving their masters.

The school says Adams addressed the matter with his team and apologized.

The school hasn’t said who will fill in for Adams at the Big 12 Tournament.

Jamal Shead scored 16 points, including the winning basket as time ran out, and top-ranked Houston escaped a second-half rally by Memphis for a 67-65 win in the regular-season finale.

Shead’s basket from about 18 feet came as the horn sounded. Nine seconds earlier, Memphis’ Kendric Davis drove to the basket and tied the game at 65. Tramon Mark matched Shead’s 16 points, while Marcus Sasser finished with 13 for Houston.

Davis led Memphis with 26 points, while Chandler Lawson added 10. The two teams have the top seeds for the American Athletic Conference.

SWIM AND DIVE

ASU wins 1st men’s Pac-12 swim title; Arizona 4th

ASU’s men’s swim team won the program’s first Pac-12 championship, thanks to nine combined conference titles — six individual and three relay.

Sun Devil Léon Marchand was named swimmer of the meet for the second consecutive season — this time after finishing first in three individual events (200 breast, 200 individual medley, 400 individual medley) and contributing to three more championship relay units (200 medley, 400 medley, 800 free).

ASU snapped Cal’s streak of five consecutive men’s Pac-12 championships, with the Golden Bears finishing second this year, followed by Stanford, Arizona, USC and Utah.

SOCCER

Biggest loss in 90 years for Man U in 7-0 rout at Liverpool

Liverpool has brought Manchester United crashing down to earth with a stunning 7-0 rout in the Premier League at Anfield.

It was United’s worst competitive defeat in more than 90 years.

Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah struck twice and Roberto Firmino scored the other with six of the goals coming in an explosive second-half performance.

The score also eclipsed Liverpool’s previous best victory against United, which was a 7-1 win in 1895.

Liverpool took advantage of losses for top four rivals Newcastle and Tottenham on Saturday to strengthen its own bid to qualify for the Champions League.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

No. 1 Gamecocks, Cooke top Lady Vols for SEC title

Zia Cooke scored 24 points and Aliyah Boston added 18 as No. 1 South Carolina pulled away in the final two quarters to beat Tennessee 74-58 for the SEC championship.

The Gamecocks improved to 32-0 and won their seventh league tournament in the past nine seasons. They’ll head to the NCAA Tournament as clear-cut favorites for a second straight national crown.

Third-seeded Tennessee kept it close for 20 minutes, but ran out of gas in the third quarter.

Caitlin Clark had 30 points, 17 assists and 10 rebounds in her 10th career triple-double for the Iowa Hawkeyes, who built a 37-point halftime lead and beat Ohio State 105-72 on Sunday to win the Big Ten Tournament for the second straight year.

Monika Czinano scored 26 points on 11-for-12 shooting as the No. 7 Hawkeyes entered the mix for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament with this championship run.

Clark had 23 points in the first half, one fewer than Ohio State. Taylor Mikesell had 24 points and Cotie McMahon added 23 for the Buckeyes.

INDYCAR

Ericsson wins rough season-opening race

Marcus Ericsson outlasted the carnage on the downtown streets of St. Petersburg for a surprise victory for Chip Ganassi Racing.

It was the fourth career IndyCar victory for the Swedish former Formula One driver.

But it was a messy opener in which Jack Harvey was taken to a hospital for observation. Helio Castroneves needed an ice pack and X-rays. A pair of cars went airborne, the leaders crashed each other and the entire Andretti Autosport fleet was eliminated.

MLB

Female minor league manager gets day as D-backs bench coachAs she prepares for her first managing job in the minor leagues, Ronnie Gajownik took on a temporary role Saturday — bench coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Gajownik and D-backs manager Torey Lovullo sat next to each other in chairs just outside the dugout, talking for the better part of three hours.

The split-squad of Diamondbacks lost to San Diego 5-4. The 29-year-old Gajownik was hired during the offseason as manager of the D-backs’ minor league affiliate Hillsboro Hops.

She’ll be the first woman to manage a Class High-A team. Gajownik served as video coordinator for the Hops in 2021. She was on the coaching staff of the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the D-backs’ Double-A affiliate, last season as the first base coach.