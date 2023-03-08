Three Arizona track and field athletes will make there way to Albuquerque, New Mexico, this week for the NCAA Indoor Championships, and to anyone who’s been following the Wildcats this spring, the names should be of little surprise.

Jordan Geist will take part in both the men’s shotput (7 p.m. Saturday) and men’s weight throw (7 p.m. Friday), Talie Bonds will compete in the 60-meter hurdles (prelims at 4:55 p.m. Friday) and Alexa Porpaczy will fly in the high jump (1 p.m. Saturday).

The championships can be streamed live on ESPN+.

The Wildcats qualified for the Indoor Championships by being ranked in the top 16 in their respective disciplines.

Geist, the 2018 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and the conference’s 2019 and 2021 men’s field Athlete of the Year, is ranked first nationally in the shot put, with his nine best throws this year also the nine best throws by an NCAA male competitor this year. Geist, who hails from Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, is ranked 13th in the weight throw entering this weekend.

Bonds, of Las Vegas, has set the UA record in the 60-meter hurdles three times this season and ranks eighth nationally heading into the championship event.

Porpaczy heads to New Mexico ranked 14th in the high jump. The White Rock, British Columbia, native recently earned a lifetime best mark of 1.85 meters at the Don Kirby Invitational, held at the same facility (Albuquerque Convention Center) as this week’s championships.

Kristjan Sigfinnson (high jump) and Katie Daily (pole vault) had earned provisional NCAA qualifying marks at the recent Ken Shannon Invitational, but competition from elsewhere nationally pushed both outside the top 16. Sigfinnson is ranked 17th in high jump, Daily 19th in pole vault.

ARIZONA BASEBALL

Davis socks 2 HR, UA downs GCU for 6th straight win

Arizona is getting hot heading into Pac-12 play.

The Wildcats won their sixth consecutive game Tuesday night, defeating Grand Canyon 12-10 in Phoenix.

Junior outfielder Chase Davis led a 17-hit offensive attack with two home runs, four RBIs and four runs scored. It was Davis’ second two-homer game of the season. He leads the team with six home runs.

Garen Caulfield and Mason White also homered for Arizona, which had nine extra-base hits. White’s homer was the first of the freshman’s college career.

Mac Bingham, Nik McClaughry and Cameron LaLiberte each had three hits for the Wildcats, who improved to 9-3.

Right-hander Dawson Netz (2-0) earned the win. He struck out the side in a perfect fourth inning in relief of starter Aiden May.

Righty Trevor Long allowed a run in the bottom of the ninth but picked up his team-leading third save.

Arizona took a 7-0 lead through two innings and hung on from there. The Wildcats have scored at least seven runs in every game over the course of the winning streak and are averaging 11.5 runs during that span.

Arizona opens Pac-12 play Friday against Cal. The three-game series begins at 6 p.m. at Hi Corbett Field.

ARIZONA MEN'S GOLF

Sienkiewicz 2nd in Cabo, UA 6th in team battle

UA senior Chase Sienkiewicz finished tied for second this week at the Cabo Collegiate in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, helping the Wildcats climb the leaderboard on the final day and finish tied for sixth as at team.

Sienkiewicz shot a 4-under par 67 Tuesday, following his opening-round 73 and second-round 68. His combined score of 5 under tied with Florida State’s Frederik Kjettrup and Ole Miss’ Brett Schell, five shots behind winner Wells Williams of Vanderbilt.

In the team competition, Arizona finished tied with Baylor at 19 over, two shots ahead of Stanford. Vanderbilt ran away with the title, finishing a collective 18 under, with Ole Miss second (6 under) and ASU third (1 under). Texas Tech (2 over) and Florida State (8 over) rounded out the top five.

Arizona’s other individual finishes: Chaz Aurilia (T19, 3 over); Sam Sommerhauser (T29, 5 over); Tiger Christensen (T63, 18 over); Zach Pollo (73, 25 over).

The Wildcats next action is in Tucson when it hosts the Arizona N.I.T. at Omi Tucson National, beginning March 17.

NBA

Colorado police say no charges to be filed against Ja Morant

Police say Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant won't face charges in Colorado related to the livestreamed video in which he appeared to be displaying a gun in a strip club.

The Glendale Police Department says it looked into the video streamed on Morant's Instagram channel while the two-time All-Star appearing to hold a firearm and found no proof that a crime was committed.

Glendale is an enclave surrounded by the city of Denver. The video was streamed from a club early Saturday, hours after the Grizzlies played in Denver.

Morant has said he will get help while he is away from the team, without elaborating what he means.

COLLEGE SPORTS

Athletes sue Ivy League over its no-scholarship policy

A pair of basketball players from Brown are alleging in a federal lawsuit that the Ivy League’s policy of not offering athletic scholarships amounts to a price-fixing agreement that denies athletes proper financial aid and payment for their services.

The suit was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Connecticut.

The plaintiffs are women's basketball player Grace Kirk and Tamenang Choh, who played for the men’s team from 2017 through 2022.

The Ivy League’s policy of not offering scholarships dates back to 1954. Ivy League Executive Director Robin Harris says there are a wide variety of options when it comes to opportunities available to college-level athletes.