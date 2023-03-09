The Phoenix Suns say Kevin Durant has a left ankle sprain after slipping on the floor during pregame warmups on Wednesday and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

The hope was the 34-year-old wouldn’t miss much time because of the unlucky mishap, but now it appears he’ll be out until April.

If that’s the case, the Suns will have just five more games until the playoffs start.

Durant has played in just three games — all on the road — since the blockbuster deal in February that sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and other draft compensation to the Brooklyn Nets.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Kansas' Self to miss Big 12 tourney

Kansas coach Bill Self will miss the Big 12 Tournament after going to the emergency room late Wednesday for what doctors called “a standard procedure.”

It’s uncertain whether Self will be back for the NCAA Tournament. Dr. Steve Stites, the chief medical officer at the University of Kansas Health System, said Self did not have a heart attack, which some outlets had reported, but that he remained a patient Thursday.

Stites also did not describe the nature or extent of the procedure, though Self is expected to make a full recovery.

• Patrick Ewing has been fired as basketball coach at Georgetown after the latest in a series of rough seasons for the school he led to a national championship as a player in the 1980s.

The school announced Thursday it would begin searching for a successor. Ewing’s last game was an 80-48 loss to Villanova in the Big East Tournament on Wednesday. He went 75-109 in six years, including 7-25 this season. Ewing also presided over a 29-game Big East losing streak that was the longest in league history.

His tenure included just one winning season and zero victories in the NCAA Tournament.

• Texas Tech coach Mark Adams, who had been suspended recently for racially insensitive comments made toward his players, resigned shortly after the Red Raiders were eliminated from the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday.

Second-year assistant Corey Williams led the Red Raiders in their 78-62 loss to West Virginia. The incident involving Adams occurred in a meeting with a player, who wasn’t identified, Texas Tech said Sunday in announcing his suspension.

The school said the coach “was encouraging the student-athlete to be more receptive to coaching and referenced Bible verses about workers, teachers, parents, and slaves serving their masters.”

ARIZONA MEN’S TENNIS

Wildcats rout Tulsa, 6-1 to sweep Oklahoma leg

Thanks to a quintet of singles victories and a tiebreaker victory in doubles, the No. 17 Arizona men’s tennis team defeated Tulsa Wednesday, 6-1, in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Arizona’s Nick Lagaev won easily the most contested singles pairing of the match, defeating Tulsa’s Ezequiel Santalla in three sets. Lagaev fell in a tiebreak in the first set before eventually earning the victory via a super tiebreak in the third. The final score of Lagaev’s dual with Santalla: 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 10-4.

Jonas Ziverts (4-6, 6-3, 6-4), Gustaf Strom (6-0, 6-3), Herman Hoeyeraal (6-3, 6-4), and Jay Friend also each won their singles efforts, which Strom, Hoeyeraal and Friend doing so in straight sets.

In doubles, the duos of Hoeyeraal/Strom and Lagaev/Colton Smith were victorious — Lagaev needing a tiebreaker here, too, as he and Smith defeated 52nd-ranked Tulsa’s Stefan Hampe and Santalla 7-6(2).

The win over Tulsa was the last non-conference match for the Wildcats, now 12-3 and riding a four-match winning streak. Arizona is next up March 17 at 2 p.m. on the road at No. 25 Stanford, then March 19 and 2 p.m. at No. 27 Cal.

WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC

Ohtani leads Japan with double, one-hit ball

Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run double off the left-field wall, allowed one hit over four innings and got the win, leading Japan over China 8-1 in its opener at the World Baseball Classic. The Los Angeles Angels two-way star, struck out five and walked none in the Group B game at the Tokyo Dome. In the other Group B game, Robbie Perkins and Robert Glendinning hit three-run homers to lead Australia over South Korea 8-7.

• In Group A, Xander Bogaerts and Jurickson Profar homered as the Netherlands beat Panama 3-1 and Italy beat Cuba 6-3.

SPRING TRAINING

Phillies' Harper says could return by the All-Star break

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper has joined his teammates at spring training and hasn’t ruled out being back by the All-Star break following offseason Tommy John surgery. But the two-time National League MVP knows he has a long way to go, saying that things can change either way.

Harper was hurt in April and last played right field on April 16 in Miami. He underwent surgery in November.

The Phillies lost to the Houston Astros in a six-game World Series, but Harper batted .349 with six home runs and 13 RBIs in 17 postseason games.

WNBA

Griner's return to WNBA tips off ESPN coverage

Brittney Griner’s return to the WNBA will tip off ESPN’s coverage of the league’s 27th season when the Phoenix Mercury visit the Los Angeles Sparks on May 19 — opening night.

Griner missed all of last season after being arrested at an airport just outside of Moscow on drug possession charges in February 2022. She was brought home in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange in December.

The Mercury’s home opener two days after the season opener will also be broadcast nationally as one of 25 regular-season games that ESPN will show on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2.

The New York Liberty, who added former MVPs Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart, as well as Courtney Vandersloot, this offseason will be on national television nine times. Defending champion Las Vegas will appear seven times.

GOLF

Woods facing legal clash with ex-girlfriend as Masters nears

Tiger Woods’ former girlfriend wants to nullify a nondisclosure agreement she signed with golf’s biggest star in a legal dispute that involves allegations of an abrupt breakup after six years together.

The court documents come a month before Woods returns to Augusta National to play in the Masters.

Attorneys for Woods’ ex-girlfriend, Erica Herman, filed a complaint Monday in south Florida asking for clarity on what she can and cannot say. A separate complaint filed Oct. 26 accuses the trust established by Woods of violating a state tenant act. She alleges they had an 11-year oral tenancy agreement, and that five years remained when she was removed through what she described as “trickery.”