Delaney Schnell, the Tucson High grad, Olympian and current UA senior, finished fourth in the women’s 3-meter dive at the 2023 NCAA Women’s Swim and Dive Championships Friday in Minneapolis.

The result came a day after Schnell finished second in the 1-meter dive finals to North Carolina's Aranza Vazquez Montano. Vazquez Montano also took first in the 3-meter final.

Schnell is an Olympic silver medalist in the 10-meter synchronized platform event, a six-time Pac-12 championship (three times for the 1-meter event, twice for the platform, and just weeks ago for the first time in the 3-meter dive), holds the UA school record in the platform and 3-meter, and heading into this year, is a nine-time All-American. She’ll of course add to that last number with her finishes this week.

UA BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Cats split matches on Day 1 of Arizona Invitational

The Arizona beach volleyball team split its two matches on the first day of its home showcase event Friday, defeating Southern Mississippi 4-1 before falling to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi by the same score.

Both matches were at Bear Down Beach on the UA campus as part of the four-team Arizona Invitational. The Wildcats, now 8-3 overall and 5-1 at home, face both Arizona Christian (11 a.m.) and Cal Poly (1 p.m.) Saturday.

In the opener, the Wildcats pulled away thanks to a quartet of straight-set sweeps by the duos of Abby Russell/Hope Shannon (21-14, 23-21), Annie Kost/Miranda Erro (21-12, 21-13), Alana Rennie/Grace Cook (21-11, 21-10) and Alex Parkhurst/Sarah Blacker (21-18, 21-17). Arizona’s only loss came from Kylee Fitzsimmons and Caroline White, who came up barely short in the most hotly contested showdown of the match. Fitzsimmons and White won their first set, 21-10, lost 21-19 in the second, and Southern Miss’ Hallie Phelan and Kai Norman barely squeeked out the third, 15-13.

Against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, the pairing of Rennie and Cook were the only UA teammates to win their matchup, 21-16, 21-15.

UA WOMEN'S TENNIS

Cats earn first Pac-12 win of season.

Thanks to straight-set singles victories by Reece Carter, Midor Castillo-Meza and Tanvi Narendran — and doubles wins by the parings of Parker Fry/Kayla Wilkins and Belen Nevenhoven/Castillo-Meza — the UA women’s tennis team defeated Washington State, 4-2, Friday in Pullman, Washington.

The win moves Arizona to 14-6 overall and 1-1 in Pac-12 play. The Wildcats next take their four-match win streak to Seattle for an 11 a.m. showdown with Washington.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Self-less KU: Roberts has Jayhawks running smoothly

Norm Roberts appears to have transitioned smoothly into his acting head coach role for top-seeded Kansas despite all the day-to-day uncertainty and chatter about Bill Self’s status in the NCAA Tournament.

Roberts says Self continues to do well in his recovery from the heart procedure he had less than two weeks ago.

But it's still unknown whether Self will be on the bench for Saturday's second-round game against Arkansas.

Roberts says he tries to do what Self would want to do when he makes in-game decisions.

NFL

WR Lazard signs 4-year deal with Jets

The New York Jets have signed former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard to a four-year contract.

Lazard reunites with Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who worked with the receiver in the same role in Green Bay from 2019-21. Lazard could also rejoin quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who said this week on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he intends to play for New York this year.

Multiple reports say the 27-year-old Lazard has a contract worth $44 million and includes $22 million guaranteed.

Lazard is coming off his best NFL season during which he had personal highs with 60 catches and 788 yards receiving to go along with six touchdowns.

• The Dallas Cowboys are re-signing quarterback Cooper Rush as Dak Prescott’s backup on a two-year contract.

Rush comes back on a deal worth up to $6 million after leading Dallas to a 4-1 record when Prescott was out with a broken thumb last season. Rush also won his only other start in 2021.

That was a 20-16 victory at Minnesota when Prescott was out with a calf strain. Rush has been Prescott’s backup in five of the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year’s seven seasons.

BASEBALL

Spring training's loss is WBC's gain as viewership jumps

Many of Major League Baseball’s biggest stars like Mike Trout, Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani aren’t playing in spring training these days.

They're in the World Baseball Classic. And people are watching.

The fifth WBC tournament drew just over 1 million fans in the first round, up from about 500,000 in 2017.

That’s partly because there are more games since the tournament was expanded to 20 teams from 16. But the average attendance of 25,275 was also considerably higher than the 20,402 average in 2017.