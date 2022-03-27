032822-tuc-metro-cyclovia

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
After being on a pandemic pause for the last two years, Cyclovia returned to the streets of Tucson for a variety of activities, food and entertainment. Thousands gathered throughout downtown and the south side to ride, walk and connect along 5 miles of car-free streets. People were able to get in some exercise, talk with local businesses and community resources as well as watch local musicians and participate in family-friendly activities, according to Living Streets Alliance.

