032822-tuc-metro-cyclovia

After being on a pandemic pause for the last two years, Cyclovia returned to the streets of Tucson for a variety of activities, food and entertainment. Thousands gathered throughout downtown and the south side to ride, walk and connect along 5 miles of car-free streets. People were able to get in some exercise, talk with local businesses and community resources as well as watch local musicians and participate in family-friendly activities, according to Living Streets Alliance.
