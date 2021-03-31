040121-metro-az per diem
Little free plant stands, which give the opportunity for community members to take a free plant home, have been popping up in the Phoenix area. In recent weeks, four have been set up in Tucson.
The Delta will occupy the former Downtown Kitchen + Cocktails space at 135 S. Sixth Ave. with "libation and culinary thrill ride."
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero says the city will not comply with Ducey's order. She says the governor will have to go to court to void Tucson's mask ordinance.
Gov. Doug Ducey has avidly promoted the idea that Arizona is experiencing an unprecedented border crisis. We're not. He's among a group of politicians promoting a sense of crisis for political gain.
Tucson morns longtime TUSD educator and activist Michael Gordy, who died on March 18 after more than a month-long battle with COVID-19.
The neighborhood deli, bakery, grocery store and eatery will also feature wood-fired pizza and a butcher shop.
The south side location will feature a walk-up window, traditional drive-thru and a separate drive-thru specifically for frozen drinks only.
Restaurant operators say the lifting of COVID restrictions comes too soon, so they will continue to require customers and employees to wear masks.
In Arizona, where more than 16,000 people have died in the pandemic, the smoke and the hum of crematoriums working overtime have left some neighbors desperate for relief from the odor and pollution.
The wall construction, coming from the west, stops at a point that would give the jaguar room to cross the border — an important point, University of Arizona researcher says.