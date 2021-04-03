040421-spt-ua womens hoops main
The Delta will occupy the former Downtown Kitchen + Cocktails space at 135 S. Sixth Ave. with "libation and culinary thrill ride."
Citing personal freedom, Republican state senators vote to allow themselves to take off their masks. The House speaker also scraps mask rules. Democrats say it's too soon to be "letting our guard down to this virus."
I was heading into a local grocery store the other day, and I noticed a few people gathered around a car parked in one of the spots reserved f…
The neighborhood deli, bakery, grocery store and eatery will also feature wood-fired pizza and a butcher shop.
Gov. Doug Ducey has avidly promoted the idea that Arizona is experiencing an unprecedented border crisis. We're not. He's among a group of politicians promoting a sense of crisis for political gain.
The south side location will feature a walk-up window, traditional drive-thru and a separate drive-thru specifically for frozen drinks only.
Little free plant stands, which give the opportunity for community members to take a free plant home, have been popping up in the Phoenix area. In recent weeks, four have been set up in Tucson.
Arizona beat 11-time NCAA champion UConn 69-59 Friday in what will be remembered as perhaps the most exhilarating, unexpected and monumental victory by a UA women’s athletic team ever.
San Antonio suspect hid out in Oro Valley, police said.
In Arizona, where more than 16,000 people have died in the pandemic, the smoke and the hum of crematoriums working overtime have left some neighbors desperate for relief from the odor and pollution.