Citing personal freedom, Republican state senators vote to allow themselves to take off their masks. The House speaker also scraps mask rules. Democrats say it's too soon to be "letting our guard down to this virus."
I was heading into a local grocery store the other day, and I noticed a few people gathered around a car parked in one of the spots reserved f…
The neighborhood deli, bakery, grocery store and eatery will also feature wood-fired pizza and a butcher shop.
Arizona beat 11-time NCAA champion UConn 69-59 Friday in what will be remembered as perhaps the most exhilarating, unexpected and monumental victory by a UA women’s athletic team ever.
Gov. Doug Ducey is telling cities and counties to fully open their parks to all comers this Easter weekend or face consequences.
The south side location will feature a walk-up window, traditional drive-thru and a separate drive-thru specifically for frozen drinks only.
Outside of McKale Center, Salvo Coppa has been known as Adia Barnes' husband more than for his role as a master defensive coordinator, one of the forces of Arizona’s climb from a 6-24 season to the Final Four.
The Delta will occupy the former Downtown Kitchen + Cocktails space at 135 S. Sixth Ave. with "libation and culinary thrill ride."
A new study found that the south side is metro Tucson's hottest area — an area where incomes are lower and Latino populations are much higher than the regional average.
San Antonio suspect hid out in Oro Valley, police said.