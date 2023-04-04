040523-tuc-spt-diamondbacks
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Star subscribers: Former members say two luxury cabins are available only to church leaders — which, if true, could put Faith Christian in…
11 new restaurants have recently opened in Tucson. Find a second location of Indian Twist, a new pupuseria in a food truck park and a Japanese…
For Star subscribers: University of Arizona officials say they prioritize complaints from current students. But a current student and a recent…
Tucson Unified School District's superintendent says the allegations aren't true in the widely viewed video.
What's going on in Tucson this weekend (and the whole month!): Tucson Folk Festival, Pima County Fair, Agave Heritage Festival, Earth Day, Eas…