The Hurtis Chinn era for the Tucson Sugar Skulls began with a victory on Monday, when the Old Pueblo's IFL team routed the San Diego Strike Force 35-16 at Pechanga Arena.

Chinn, the Sugar Skulls' third head coach since its inaugural Indoor Football League season in 2019, took over for the fired Dixie Wooten, who was also the franchise's general manager. Chinn previously served as the Sugar Skulls' offensive coordinator during the 2019 and '22 seasons.

Tucson led San Diego 28-3 at halftime, after a pair of touchdowns from All-IFL running back Mike Jones and former IFL Rookie of the Year Ramone Atkins, who signed with the Sugar Skulls after one season with the Duke City Gladiators.

Former Arizona Wildcats linebacker Rashie Hodge recorded an interception in the first half of Tucson's season-opening win.

Up next: Tucson (1-0) faces in-state rival Arizona Rattlers (1-1) Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

NBA

Ex-Cat Markkanen 1st ever with 200 3s, 100 dunks

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen's best season in the NBA so far has reached a milestone: the former Arizona Wildcat is the first player in NBA history to record over 200 3-pointers and 100 dunks in a single season.

Markkanen accomplished that feat on Sunday, when the Jazz fell to the Brooklyn Nets 111-110. During his rookie season with the Chicago Bulls in 2018, Markkanen became the fastest player in NBA history to notch 100 3-pointers in a season.

In his first season with the Jazz, Markkanen is averaging 25.6 points on 49.9% shooting and 8.6 rebounds per game. Markkanen earned his first NBA All-Star nod and became the fourth Wildcat

Markkanen is about to finish his second season of the four-year, $67 million contract that will expire in 2025.

The Jazz (36-42) currently sit 1.5 games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder for the final spot play-in spot for the NBA playoffs.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Iowa's Clark: Don't criticize LSU's Reese for gesture

Iowa standout Caitlin Clark says there’s no reason for LSU’s Angel Reese to be criticized on social media for waving her hand while staring down Clark during the women’s NCAA championship game.

Clark made a similar face-waving gesture to no one in particular during Iowa’s Elite Eight victory.

Clark said on ESPN's “Outside the Lines” that "everybody knew there was going to be a little bit of trash talk in the entire tournament. It’s not just me and Angel.”

Social media was divided over the gesture, with some saying it was just part of the game and others saying Reese lacked grace in victory.

NFL

Bills finalize agreement on new stadium

The Buffalo Bills moved one major step closer to breaking ground on their new stadium by June 1 after formally submitting the final contractual agreements — including a 30-year lease — to the county.

The county’s approval would clear the way for construction on the now-projected $1.5 billion-plus, 60,000-plus seat facility to begin across the street from the Bills current stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The cost of the facility has increased from the original estimate of $1.4 billion.

A majority of the construction is expected to be completed in time for the 2026 season.

MLB

Average player salary up 11% year after lockout

The average Major League Baseball salary was up 11.1% to a record $4.9 million to start this season, the biggest jump for the sport since 2001, according to a study by The Associated Press.

The surge follows a spending spree in the first offseason since players and owners agreed to a five-year collective bargaining agreement last March. Texas Rangers shortstop and union executive subcommittee member Marcus Semien calls it “a step in the right direction.”

The New York Mets led the way with a $355 million payroll, $70 million more than the previous high for a season’s start. Seven teams topped $200 million.