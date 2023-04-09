Wrongful arrest case settled

SCOTTSDALE — A woman who was wrongfully arrested in 2020 for a Scottsdale hit-and-run has settled her lawsuit with the city for $200,000.

Benjamin Taylor, an attorney for Yessenia Garcia, announced the settlement Thursday. Garcia had filed a federal lawsuit for civil rights violations and alleged mistreatment by police.

The Scottsdale City Council earlier this week unanimously approved the proposed settlement. The resolution states the city continues to dispute any liability but acknowledges it is in the best interest to settle.

Kelly Corsette, a spokesperson for the city, said Friday that officials had no further comment.

Garcia sued Scottsdale, the city’s police department and six police officers in 2021 for at least $300,000 plus punitive damages.

According to her suit, police should have watched parking lot security video that showed Garcia wasn’t involved in the hit-and-run.

In January 2022, an internal investigation led to two Scottsdale police employees being suspended without pay. At the time, authorities said “technical difficulties” prevented officers from watching the security video before they made the arrest.

In a statement at the time, Police Chief Jeff Walther said mistakes were made but not with malice or ill intent. Still, Ms. Garcia “has my most sincere apologies.”

7 jail inmates overdose

PHOENIX — Maricopa County authorities say several women who overdosed in a Phoenix jail are expected to survive.

Sheriff Paul Penzone said in a statement that seven women being held in the Estrella Jail suffered drug overdoses Friday. All of them were taken to the hospital, where they are recovering.

Phoenix fire officials confirmed firefighters responded to the jail for an overdose.

Penzone says the type of drugs and how they were obtained is still under investigation. The sheriff, however, says he suspects they had taken fentanyl.

Additional officers have been sent to the jail to do a search of every pod for any contraband.