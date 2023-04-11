On the same day outgoing Arizona fifth-year transfer Jade Loville was drafted by the WNBA’s Seattle Storm, two new transfers ahead of the 2023-24 campaign made it known they’re intend to be in Tucson next season to play for Arizona coach Adia Barnes.

Salimatou Kourouma, a 5-11 forward from Kati, Mali, who averaged 17.6 points in 42 games for Little Rock, earning second-team All-Sun-Belt honors two seasons ago, announced that she is “committed” to the UA via an Instagram post Monday. Kourouma said in the post that “it’s been a good ride at University of Arkansas Little Rock,” thanked her coaches and teammates, and added that she’s “happy to announce that I will continue my journey at the University of Arizona.”

Isis Beh, a 6-3 redshirt sophomore forward last season at West Virginia, scored eight points in 22 minutes for the Mountaineers against Arizona in the Wildcats’ victory in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament last month in College Park, Maryland. Beh posted images of herself donned in UA gear on Instagram Monday, adding in the text of the post (sic) “when u know u know,” with emojis representing a bear and a down arrow emoji right alongside it.

Beh played 37 games for UNLV in 2019-20 before appearing 27 times for the Mountaineers again in a reserve role in 2022-23. She averaged 3.1 points in 10 minutes of action for WVU, with a season high of 13 points in 28 minutes against Kansas on Feb. 15.

WNBA

Griner working on memoir about Russian captivity

Saying she is ready to share the “unfathomable” experience of being arrested and incarcerated in Russia, basketball star Brittney Griner is working on a memoir that is scheduled for spring 2024.

Griner was arrested last year at the airport in Moscow on drug-related charges and detained for nearly 10 months, much of that time in prison. Her plight unfolded at the same time Russia invaded Ukraine and further heightened tensions between Russia and the U.S., ending only after she was freed in exchange for the notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Griner’s memoir is currently untitled and will eventually be published in a young adult edition. Financial terms were not disclosed.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Ex-Cardinals coach Kingsbury joins USC staff

Kliff Kingsbury is joining Lincoln Riley‘s coaching staff at Southern California as a senior offensive analyst.

Kingsbury was fired by the Arizona Cardinals in January after four seasons as their head coach. Kingsbury went 28-37-1 at Arizona, making one playoff appearance. Before that, he spent six seasons as Texas Tech’s head coach and earned a reputation as one of football’s most innovative offensive minds.

Between those two head coaching jobs, Kingsbury spent about one month at USC as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for head coach Clay Helton before the Cardinals surprisingly hired him.

OLYMPICS

Fancy a dip? A reboot for Paris’ toxic River Seine

A costly and complex clean-up is resuscitating the River Seine just in time for it to play a starring role in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The city and its region are rushing to make the Seine’s murky waters swimmable, so it can genuinely live up to its billing as the world’s most romantic river, one that’s actually fit again for people. In a warming world, the renewed ability to take cooling dips in the river could help France’s capital remain bearable during increasingly frequent heatwaves.

French triathlete Thibaut Rigaudeau is hoping to be among the first who’ll get to race in his home river. He’s already fielding questions from disbelieving friends who says the Seine “looks disgusting.”

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Cavinder twins say they’re leaving Miami after 1 season

For Haley and Hanna Cavinder, the Elite Eight apparently was enough and their time at Miami is over.

The Cavinder twins are two of the most prominent athletes in the name, image and likeness era of college athletics. They announced Tuesday they won’t return to the Hurricanes next season. That ends their Miami tenure after just one year with the program.

They transferred from Fresno State in April 2022 with hopes of playing in the NCAA Tournament. They likely exceeded even their own expectations by helping the Hurricanes fall just short of reaching the Final Four.

Both played four seasons in college but could have played next season, too.