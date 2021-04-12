041321-tuc-metro-state briefs
Alexander Lofgren, 32, and Emily Henkel, 27, failed to return from a trip in the park on Sunday, April 4.
If Tommy Lloyd is Arizona’s next basketball coach, he has to immediately call the plays, make the tough personnel choices and work in the trenches. He has to teach chemistry, not just add to it.
Ultimately, it was no longer politically expedient for UA president Robert C. Robbins to support a coach who had lost his magic and placed the school’s integrity in question.
Buying a home is becoming impossible for many Tucson-area residents, as flippers and other investors exploit rapidly rising prices. For one family, the conversion of their house into a profit vehicle led to tragedy.
Alexander Lofgren, 32, and his girlfriend Emily Henkel, 27, failed to return from a camping trip last Sunday.
The Arizona Board of Regents agenda does not mention UA coach Sean Miller, whose contract expires in 13 months.
James Akinjo, Azuolas Tubelis, Kerr Kriisa and Allonzo Trier were some of the more outspoken Sean Miller products who went to social media after their coach was dismissed at Arizona.
Where can Robert C. Robbins and Dave Heeke turn? Early speculation focuses on these names:
Miller, 52, led the Wildcats to five Pac-12 regular season titles and three NCAA Elite Eight appearances but has been surrounded by off-court questions since the federal investigation into college basketball was made public in September 2017.
Victim who died of gunfire was found behind the wheel of a vehicle that hit a utility pole, police said.