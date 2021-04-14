041521-spt-roadrunners
- Freelance
-
-
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Alexander Lofgren, 32, and Emily Henkel, 27, failed to return from a trip in the park on Sunday, April 4.
- Updated
Buying a home is becoming impossible for many Tucson-area residents, as flippers and other investors exploit rapidly rising prices. For one family, the conversion of their house into a profit vehicle led to tragedy.
- Updated
If Tommy Lloyd is Arizona’s next basketball coach, he has to immediately call the plays, make the tough personnel choices and work in the trenches. He has to teach chemistry, not just add to it.
- Updated
Ultimately, it was no longer politically expedient for UA president Robert C. Robbins to support a coach who had lost his magic and placed the school’s integrity in question.
- Updated
Alexander Lofgren, 32, and his girlfriend Emily Henkel, 27, failed to return from a camping trip last Sunday.
- Updated
The guard, who played high school basketball in Arizona, was the Pac-12's Sixth Player of the Year this season.
- Updated
While COVID-19 case counts are down from their winter highs in a big way, a higher percentage of people with COVID-19 in Pima County have recently reported attending an event, restaurant or bar.
- Updated
One Tucson neighborhood has a complaint unlike any other: Putting up the poles could disturb the bones of those buried beneath its streets and homes.
- Updated
Let’s break it down in 10 categories, Tommy Lloyd vs. Damon Stoudamire:
- Updated
Starting this fall, those in Tucson's 520 area code, and 480 and 928 elsewhere in Arizona, will have to dial the area code to make local calls.