Buying a home is becoming impossible for many Tucson-area residents, as flippers and other investors exploit rapidly rising prices. For one family, the conversion of their house into a profit vehicle led to tragedy.
Alexander Lofgren, 32, and Emily Henkel, 27, failed to return from a trip in the park on Sunday, April 4.
If Tommy Lloyd is Arizona’s next basketball coach, he has to immediately call the plays, make the tough personnel choices and work in the trenches. He has to teach chemistry, not just add to it.
The new gaming pact confirms that the Pascua Yaqui Tribe is being allowed to construct what would be its third casino. If approved, it will be just east of Interstate 10 along West Grant Road.
Quick facts about the Arizona Wildcats' new head coach, Tommy Lloyd, who takes over the UA program after spending two decades as an assistant at Gonzaga.
Starting this fall, those in Tucson's 520 area code, and 480 and 928 elsewhere in Arizona, will have to dial the area code to make local calls.
Ex-Cat Gilbert Arenas: Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd 'doesn't have the credentials' to coach Arizona
"When it comes to Arizona alums, we're (expletive) bright," Gilbert Arenas said. "Any one of us will do that job."
The guard, who played high school basketball in Arizona, was the Pac-12's Sixth Player of the Year this season.
Let’s break it down in 10 categories, Tommy Lloyd vs. Damon Stoudamire:
While COVID-19 case counts are down from their winter highs in a big way, a higher percentage of people with COVID-19 in Pima County have recently reported attending an event, restaurant or bar.