041922-tuc-metro-finger-rock-trail

For Star subscribers: A major grocer is venturing into Tucson's bustling southwest side, expected to open this fall at Irvington Road and Interstate 19.
For Star subscribers: The unprecedented move would create a possible, immediate cutback in water supplies to Arizona, California and Nevada. The goal: to keep Lake Powell from falling so law that Glen Canyon Dam couldn't generate electricity.
News and notes from a busy day in UA women's basketball.
Chuck Wagon and the Wheels have been yanked from a Tucson concert lineup at Hotel Congress after the frontman's antisemitic rants were discovered.
For Star subscribers: For 29 years, Paul and Linda's east Tucson ranch was their retreat from Beatle mania.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman while she was out walking her dog on Tucson's northwest side.
For Star subscribers: If the U.S. goes through with its proposal to cut Colorado River releases from Lake Powell, water users in Arizona, California and Nevada won't feel it this year — but Lake Mead will. Both reservoirs are in dire straits, and many experts are concerned or shocked about potential problems ahead.
More than 300,000 fentanyl pills were discovered during a traffic stop on Tucson's south side.
University of Arizona senior Caitlin Dowd found a bright purple mushroom in the Mount Lemmon area. The species is rare; Dowd learned that her discovery was one of only four known documentations in the United States.
For Star subscribers: Our longtime columnist weighs in on Christian Koloko's draft decision, Adia Barnes' roster turnover, Dan Hicks' hall of fame induction and what name image and likeness deals mean for cheating.