042320-spl-time machine

Today the Arizona Daily Star offers a look back at some front pages that appeared in the month of April throughout the newspaper’s history. Some had big national or international news on the cover. Sometimes the big news was local.

News of note on these front pages includes the San Francisco earthquake of 1906, the announcement of the names of the Mercury astronauts, the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., Apollo 13 and the Oklahoma City bombing.

A single newspaper page earlier in the 20th century was much wider than they are today. To be able to print the entire page, we have been forced to shrink them so that they are too small for many to read. The center of this section shows a page that is much closer to the original size. On other pages where the reproduction is smaller, we’ve reprinted at least part of the stories we’ve highlighted.